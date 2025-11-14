Since its launch in 2014, the MonsterVerse franchise has grown into a global phenomenon. It began with Gareth Edwards’ Godzilla (2014), followed by Kong: Skull Island (2017), Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), Godzilla vs. Kong (2021), and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024).

On the small screen, the universe expanded with the 2023 animated series Skull Island and the live-action sci-fi action-adventure series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, whose second season is set to premiere soon. Read on to find out when and where you can watch Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 – Release Date, Schedule & OTT Platform

The highly anticipated second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will premiere on February 27, 2026, on Apple TV+, according to the streaming channel’s official website. The season will debut with its first episode on the premiere date, followed by the remaining nine episodes, which will be released weekly every Friday, concluding on May 1, 2026.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 (2026) pic.twitter.com/nbSW08bU4s — King Kong Perfect Shots (@KongShots) November 13, 2025

What’s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters All About?

After Godzilla’s attack reveals the existence of giant creatures, siblings Cate (Anna Sawai) and Kentaro (Ren Watabe) begin searching for the truth about their father. Their investigation leads them to Monarch, the secret organization that monitors Titans, and uncovers long-hidden family secrets along with the dangers tied to these creatures. The series also features a real-life father–son duo, Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell, who portray the same character across different timelines.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 1 earned rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. It currently holds an 87% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes and a solid IMDb rating of 7/10. It remains to be seen whether Season 2 can outperform the first.

I finished watching Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters, season 1. This drastically improves the MonsterVerse. The human focus mostly work but the overall plot falls off near the end. A compelling mystery with great use of flashbacks & multiple timelines @MonarchSciences #MonarchUnlocked pic.twitter.com/lYoOa8BbvR — Griffith Johnson (@griffithxjonson) April 28, 2024

According to the official synopsis, “Season Two will pick up with the fate of Monarch — and the world — hanging in the balance. The dramatic saga reveals buried secrets that reunite our heroes (and villains) on Kong’s Skull Island, and a new, mysterious village where a mythical Titan rises from the sea. The ripple effects of the past make waves in the present day, blurring the bonds between family, friend and foe — all with the threat of a Titan event on the horizon.”

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 – Official Trailer

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Top 10 Andy Garcia Movies At The Worldwide Box Office

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News