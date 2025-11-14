It’s official. Andy Garcia will be returning for Ocean’s 14, along with his co-stars George Clooney and Brad Pitt. Fans of Ocean’s Eleven will remember Garcia as Terry Benedict, the target of Danny Ocean and his crew. This is not the actor’s only hit film, as he has previously starred in The Untouchables and The Godfather Part III.

Here are the highest-grossing films at the worldwide box office featuring Andy Garcia, with data retrieved from Box Office Mojo.

Rio 2 (2014)– $498 million

Streaming on: Jio Hotstar, VI Movies & TV, Fandango

on: Jio Hotstar, VI Movies & TV, Fandango Rotten Tomatoes rating: 50%

50% Director: Carlos Saldanha

Plot: Blu and Jewel (with their three kids) are the last blue macaws on the planet…. Or are they? They discover that a whole flock is living in the Amazon, and take an impromptu trip to find that the leader is actually Jewel’s father (Garcia)! Packed with hijinks to entertain the tiny tots and their caretakers, Rio 2 is a feast for the eyes.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)– $450 million

Streaming on: Apple TV, Prime Video

Apple TV, Prime Video Rotten Tomatoes rating: 83%

83% Director: Steven Soderbergh

Plot: Daniel Ocean assembles a team of eleven specialists to rob three of the most popular casinos in Las Vegas, all at once. The target? Sharp, savvy, and ruthless, Terry Benedict (the irreplaceable Andy Garcia), is difficult to pull one over. Will the 11 men succeed, or will Ocean fall victim to his own games?

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018)– $395 million

Streaming on: Apple TV, Amazon Video (rent), Jio Hotstar

Apple TV, Amazon Video (rent), Jio Hotstar Rotten Tomatoes rating: 80%

80% Director: Ol Parker

Plot: Sophie reopens Hotel Bella Donna on Kalokairi Island in honour of her late mother Donna, urging her mum’s friends (and lovers) to tell the story of how she came to live on the island. What follows is a tale of crazy adventure, love, and bravery— with Donna’s estranged mother ending up on the island!

Ocean’s Twelve (2004)– $362 million

Streaming on: Apple TV, Prime Video, Jio Hotstar

Apple TV, Prime Video, Jio Hotstar Rotten Tomatoes rating: 55%

rating: 55% Director: Steven Soderbergh

Plot: Following the events of Ocean’s 11, Terry Benedict (Andy Garcia) approaches Danny Ocean and his gang, demanding his money back, with interest. They must now gather the money with heists while hoodwinking a wealthy French thief, the Night Fox, and Europol’s Isabel Lahiri, who want them to lose.

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)– $311 million

Streaming on: Apple TV, Prime Video, Jio Hotstar

Apple TV, Prime Video, Jio Hotstar Rotten Tomatoes rating: 70%

70% Director: Steven Soderbergh

Plot: The first one was for the money, the second for recovery, but the third heist? It’s for revenge. Forced to sign over his almost completed hotel-casino to Willy Bank, Reuben Tishkoff (part of the first and second heists) suffers a heart attack. The gang retaliates with an impossible plan and must ask Terry (Garcia, again) for a loan to complete it.

Passengers (2016)– $303 million

Streaming on: Netflix, Apple TV

Netflix, Apple TV Rotten Tomatoes rating: 30%

30% Director: Morten Tyldum

Plot: Jim and Aurora are embarked on a long journey, in cybersleep, planning to wake up in the future. They wake up too early, however, and must work together to save their spaceship from grave peril.

Ghostbusters: Answer the Call (2016)– $229 million

Streaming on: Prime Video, Netflix

Prime Video, Netflix Rotten Tomatoes rating: 74%

rating: 74% Director: Paul Feig

Plot: Four women lead this reboot (of the classic 1980s series) about four ghost hunters, three of whom are scientists, who must keep New York City safe from ghosts. Andy Garcia plays Mayor Marth Bradley, who publicly denounces the quartet but privately helps their research.

Geostorm (2017)- $221 million

Streaming on: Apple TV, Amazon Video (rent)

Apple TV, Amazon Video (rent) Rotten Tomatoes rating: 18%

18% Director: Dean Devlin

Plot: What if there were a machine to stop climate change, but evil forces started controlling it for their own nefarious purposes? Geostorm attempts to answer this question, with Garcia starring as the American President, Andrew Palma.

The Mule (2018)- $174 million

Streaming on: Apple TV, Amazon Video (rent)

Apple TV, Amazon Video (rent) Rotten Tomatoes rating: 70%

70% Director: Clint Eastwood

Plot: After 90-year-old horticulturist Earl Stone’s business goes under with his house being foreclosed, he becomes a drug mule for a cartel to earn a living. The movie chronicles his journey into and out of the drug trade, and the role his family plays in the same.

Beverly Hills Chihuahua (2008)- $149 million

Streaming on : Apple TV

: Apple TV Rotten Tomatoes rating: 41%

41% Director: Raja Gosnell

Plot: Chloe, a chihuahua who lives in Beverly Hills, is lost on the streets of Mexico and must enlist the assistance of Delgado (voiced brilliantly by Garcia) and Papi, two street dogs, to make her way to safety.

While Ocean’s 14 is still a while away, Andy Garcia will next star as Mr. Rossini in Maserati: The Brothers, based on the life of the Italian brothers (Alfieri, Bindo, and Carlo) who were involved in automotive engineering (as in racing).

