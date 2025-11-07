When Brad Pitt’s Formula One sports drama F1 was released in theaters earlier this year, the film not only earned rave reviews from critics and audiences but also set the global box office on fire. Throughout his illustrious career, the dashing Hollywood star has showcased remarkable versatility, portraying a wide range of characters, including spies and men caught in the shadowy world of espionage. Among these films, where he’s played a spy or got caught up in espionage, which one holds the distinction of being his biggest global box office hit? Keep reading to find out.

Films in Which Brad Pitt Played a Spy – Box Office Comparison

Here are five films in which F1 actor Brad Pitt played a spy or got entangled in the world of espionage, listed in order of release. Their global box office earnings, as reported by Box Office Mojo, are as follows:

Spy Game (2001): $143 million Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005): $487.3 million Burn After Reading (2008): $163.7 million Inglourious Basterds (2009): $321.5 million Allied (2016): $119.5 million

Based on these figures, it’s clear that the highest-grossing film starring Brad Pitt as a spy is the 2005 romantic action-comedy Mr. & Mrs. Smith, which earned $487.3 million worldwide, followed by Quentin Tarantino’s darkly comedic war film Inglourious Basterds, with a global haul of $321.5 million.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith – Profit & Earnings-to-Budget Performance

Made on an estimated production budget of $110 million, Mr. & Mrs. Smith grossed $487.3 million worldwide. This translates to an impressive earnings-to-budget ratio of about 4.4x, marking a highly profitable performance by any standard.

In terms of box office profit, the film reportedly needed around $275 million to break even, based on the industry’s 2.5x multiplier rule. By that measure, Mr. & Mrs. Smith generated an estimated box office profit of approximately $212.3 million, a stellar return for a mid-2000s action-romance.

What’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith All About?

Directed by Doug Liman, the film follows an upper-middle-class married couple, John Smith (Brad Pitt) and Jane Smith (Angelina Jolie), who are stuck in a routine marriage. But beyond their calm domestic life lies a dangerous secret – both are highly skilled assassins working for rival organizations. When they’re assigned to kill the same target, their identities are exposed, turning their marriage into a wild roller coaster ride.

Where to Watch Mr. & Mrs. Smith?

In India, the film is currently available to stream on JioHotstar. Viewers in the U.S. can stream it on Netflix and rent it on Amazon Prime Video.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith – Official Trailer

