Jared Leto’s Tron: Ares may be nearing the end of its theatrical run, but the film is still moving ahead of a few titles before its lights fade. The movie has collected $69.2 million in the domestic market and another $66.1 million overseas, bringing its total worldwide earnings to a little over $135.4 million. The domestic figure was just enough to push Tron: Ares past Alex Garland’s Civil War, which ended its North American run with $68.7 million.

Tron: Ares Overtakes Several Big Titles But Still Falls Short

Over the past week, Tron: Ares has managed to surpass the lifetime numbers of Terminator: Dark Fate ($62.2 million) and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga ($67.4 million). Despite this steady climb, the movie remains far from a financial success. With a production cost exceeding $180 million and heavy marketing expenses, Disney’s break-even mark stands at around $400 million. That means Tron: Ares will likely close its run with a shortfall of at least $200 million, per Screenrant.

Tron: Ares Beats Civil War Domestically

Alex Garland’s Civil War is among the titles that Tron: Ares outperformed recently. Here’s how the two films stack up against each other, with numbers retrieved via Box Office Mojo:

Civil War Box Office Summary

Domestic – $68.7 million

International – $58.5 million

Worldwide – $127.2 million

Tron: Ares Box Office Summary

Domestic – $69.2 million

International – $66.1 million

Worldwide – $135.4 million

Based on the numbers, Tron: Ares is ahead of Civil War by $500K domestically, $7.6 million internationally, and $8.2 million overall.

Jared Leto Faces Backlash Over Tron: Ares Failure

Many fans and critics have blamed Jared Leto for the movie’s poor performance, pointing out that the 2010 sequel Tron: Legacy had enjoyed much stronger results. Leto’s casting did little to generate interest, and the absence of a major star to lead the marketing campaign hurt the film’s visibility.

Does Tron: Ares Have A Disney+ Streaming Window Yet?

Disney has not revealed when Tron: Ares will begin streaming. The studio usually takes a few months before shifting major releases to Disney+. For instance, The Fantastic Four: First Steps premiered in July and was made available on the platform in early November, approximately three and a half months later.

Since Tron: Ares opened on October 10, 2025, a similar timeline would place its streaming debut toward late January or early February. Tron: Ares may have fallen short of expectations, but its slow climb through the box office ranks shows that even fading titles can keep finding small victories before their final curtain.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

