Emma Stone’s Bugonia earned nearly $1 million at the US box office on Tuesday, supported by lower ticket prices that helped it stay at the #4 position in the daily charts. The sci-fi black comedy movie managed to stay afloat above a few older titles such as Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, Tron: Ares, Good Fortune, and One Battle After Another.

Bugonia, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and co-starring Breaking Bad’s Jesse Plemons, has received strong praise from both critics and audiences and is an English remake of the South Korean film Save the Green Planet!

Bugonia’s Tuesday Box Office Sees Sharp Growth

The movie opened on October 24 in a limited run of only 17 theaters. After almost a week, it expanded widely across the US on October 31, playing in more than 2,000 theaters. This Tuesday, the film brought in around $916K, marking a 48.7% rise from Monday’s $616K. Compared to the previous Tuesday’s modest $81K when it was still in limited release, the film’s growth reached an impressive 1027.8%. The day’s total also became the biggest weekday collection for Lanthimos in his US career so far.

During its second weekend, which was also the first weekend since its wide release, Bugonia collected over $5 million. Its worldwide total has now reached about $13 million, with $7.5 million from the US and around $5.3 million from limited international markets, per Box Office Mojo.

Bugonia Box Office Summary

North America – $7.5m

International – $5.3m

Worldwide – $12.9m

Bugonia Faces Tough Challenge Ahead

Despite the progress, Bugonia still faces a tough climb to reach its production budget. The upcoming weekend may test its staying power as new Hollywood releases arrive, including Nuremberg and Predator: Badlands. These titles are expected to take over a portion of its theatre count. Even so, Bugonia has already proven to be one of the most notable box office moments in Lanthimos’ career so far.

Bugonia Trailer

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: One Battle After Another Worldwide Box Office: Leonardo DiCaprio’s Action Flick Set To Beat A Supernatural Horror Hit

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News