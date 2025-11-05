After the box office disaster Tron: Ares is turning out to be, Disney is bracing itself for a new launch, and hopefully, it will not be a disappointment. It is Elle Fanning-starrer Predator: Badlands, which will be released this Friday. The box office projections look hopeful and are expected to be the saving grace this dull fall season. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is the ninth installment in the Predator franchise, including the crossover movies. In the main franchise, this is the seventh installment and is being released after the animated film Predator: Killers of the Killers. In the live-action main franchise, Elle Starrer is the sixth addition, and the last film was released in 2022, which was Prey.

How much is Predator: Badlands expected to earn at the box office on its opening weekend?

Elle Fanning-led Predator: Badlands is expected to open with record numbers at the box office in North America this weekend, marking a notable milestone for the franchise. Suppose it earns the projected range, then it will be the highest debut in the main franchise. According to Deadline’s latest report, Badlands is expected to earn more than $25 million at the domestic box office on its opening weekend.

Meanwhile, at the worldwide box office, the sci-fi movie is expected to open with $60 million collection. Advance sales are lagging behind Tron: Ares, according to the report. It opened with $33.2 million collection at the domestic box office.

How does its domestic opening stack up against other Predator movies?

For now, Predators has the biggest opening weekend with $24.7 million collection, closely followed by The Predator with its $24.6 million debut weekend gross. Since Badlands is expected to earn over $25 million, it will register the biggest debut weekend in the main franchise.

Predators – $24.7 million The Predator – $24.6 million Predator – $12.03 million Predator 2 – $8.7 million

More about the upcoming movie

According to the official synopsis, Predator: Badlands takes place in the future on a remote island, where a young Predator outcast from his clan finds an unlikely ally in Thia, and they embark on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary. Predator: Badlands was released on November 7.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Roofman Worldwide Box Office: Channing Tatum’s Film Is Less Than $20M Away From Breaking Even

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News