Tron: Ares is a sci-fi film that is on track to surpass a popular anime movie of the year and achieve a significant feat at the worldwide box office. The Jared Leto-led film is underperforming at the box office and is likely to be yet another flop in the Oscar-winning actor’s career. The Disney tentpole movie is one of the top 30 highest-grossing films of the year. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Jared Leto’s film has dropped out of the top 5 domestic rankings. The sci-fi movie centers on the rivalry between ENCOM and Dillinger Systems as both corporations compete to bring digital entities into the physical world. It is the second-highest-grossing film in the franchise, with no hopes of surpassing Tron: Legacy at the top.

Tron: Ares at the worldwide box office

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Tron: Ares collected $3.05 million on its 4th weekend in North America. The domestic total of the movie has hit $68.1 million, and the overseas cume is also not far behind. Combining the domestic and the overseas collections, the worldwide total of the sequel is $134.3 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $68.1 million

International – $66.2 million

Worldwide – $134.3 million

Set to beat Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc & break into 2025’s top 25 grossers

Jared Leto’s film is on track to beat Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc at the worldwide box office. The Japanese anime movie collected $139.2 million at the worldwide box office. The sci-fi movie is less than $6 million away from outgrossing the anime feature and breaking into the top 25 highest-grossing movies list. Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc is the 25th highest-grossing film of the year. Jared Leto’s film might outperform the anime movie this weekend and crack the top 25 grossers.

What is the film about?

The story follows an intense rivalry between ENCOM and Dillinger Systems—now under the leadership of Julian Dillinger, Ed Dillinger’s grandson—as they compete to merge the digital and physical worlds. In a groundbreaking move, Julian brings forth an advanced program named Ares from the Grid into reality, marking humanity’s first encounter with an AI created entirely within the digital realm. Tron: Ares was released on October 10.

