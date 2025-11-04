The latest Japanese anime movie, Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc, had been ruling the Korean box office for weeks. However, it lost the crown this weekend, and is this the start of its decline at the Korean box office? Well, time will tell, but for now, it has reached a notable mark in Korea. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Japanese anime has cracked the all-time top 20 highest-grossing anime features worldwide list this weekend. It surpassed Pokémon the Movie 2000 and The Wind Rises to achieve this feat. In North America, the anime movie also experienced a sharp decline on its second Friday, but it recovered by the end of its second weekend.

Hits $20 million mark at the Korean box office

According to Variety’s report, Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc collected $1.08 million at the box office in South Korea. With that modest number, the anime movie has surpassed the $20 million mark at the Korean box office, now standing at $20.7 million. Despite reaching this significant mark in Korea, the film dropped from its #1 spot in the box office rankings after a few weeks.

The film dropped to the second spot in the Korean box office rankings, losing the crown to a local movie, The First Ride. However, the margin is less than $1 million. Therefore, there is a chance that it will regain its #1 spot in the upcoming weekend.

More about the movie & its overall box office collection

The Chainsaw Man movie has crossed the $50 million mark in Japan, and in North America, it has surpassed $30 million. Directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara, Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc has reached a worldwide cumulative gross of $139.2 million, becoming the 20th highest-grossing anime movie ever.

The film centers on Denji, whose meeting with café employee Reze sparks a collision between tender emotions and violent turmoil. The voice cast features Reina Ueda, Fairouz Ai, Tomori Kusunoki, and Maaya Uchida, while Sony and Crunchyroll manage its distribution in the region.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Smashing Machine Worldwide Box Office: Inches Away From Crushing Margot Robbie’s Big Flop, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News