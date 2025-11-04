The Smashing Machine, led by Dwayne Johnson, is not the only big flop of the year. Margot Robbie-led A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey is also a massive commercial disaster, and now, Johnson’s film is poised to surpass its worldwide collection. Both actors have been part of DC movies, which is a common link between them. Keep scrolling for the box office numbers.

Johnson is a massive global star, owing to his successful wrestling career before entering Hollywood. Over the years, he became a global star with his blockbuster action comedies. He is unparalleled in the action genre, but this shift in genre worked well for him, despite the critical acclaim. Luckily, it is reportedly moderately budgeted and might not lose the studio a fortune, but still, a flop is a flop; the technicalities do not matter.

The Smashing Machine at the worldwide box office

Based on the latest data on Box Office Mojo, The Smashing Machine finally crossed the $20 million mark worldwide. The film is not even a month old, and it is earning below $100k in the dailies. On this past Thursday, Dwayne Johnson‘s film collected $4.3k at the box office in North America. With that, the domestic total of the film has hit $11.35 million. In conjunction with the $8.8 million overseas collection, the worldwide total has surpassed $20 million, now standing at $20.2 million globally.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $11.3 million

International – $8.8 million

Worldwide – $20.2 million

Set to beat the global haul of Margot Robbie’s A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

Margot Robbie‘s A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is the actress’s comeback movie after her pregnancy, but it received mixed reviews from the critics, ending up as a box office flop. The romance flick collected just $21.5 million at the worldwide box office. Now, The Smashing Machine is now less than $2 million away from surpassing the worldwide haul of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

Beating A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey would mark a symbolic win for Dwayne Johnson’s comeback as a serious actor. Johnson’s film has built momentum through word of mouth and his transformative performance. The movie features Dwayne as Mark Kerr and Emily Blunt as Kerr’s then-girlfriend, Dawn Staples. The movie received the Silver Lion Award at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival. It was released on October 3.

