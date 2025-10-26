Hollywood is widely known for making groundbreaking action movies. For decades, various actors have tried to bring the high-intensity, octane-filled drama to the big screens and into the hearts and minds of audiences, but very few have cemented their places as worthy action stars. Here’s a look at the top 10 richest action stars who’ve not only dominated the big screen but also built massive fortunes along the way.

1. Arnold Schwarzenegger ($850m)

Arnold Schwarzenegger was one of the most iconic action stars during the 1980s and 1990s and is celebrated today as someone who carried larger-than-life roles on screen with ease. His sci-fi action thriller, The Terminator, became a cult classic in Hollywood, which later evolved into a billion-dollar franchise. Besides Terminator, Schwarzenegger also starred in several other action movies like Commando, Red Heat, Predator, the Connan series, The Running Man, and more. Schwarzenegger, who also served as the former governor of California, has a net worth of $850m, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

2. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson ($800m)

Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as ‘The Rock,’ was born to entertain. Whether in WWE wrestling or high-octane Hollywood films, Johnson’s action moves have thrilled audiences all over the world. His action movies have made him one of the top-paying actors in the industry, including the likes of Fast & Furious series, Jumanji, San Andreas, and many more. Johnson’s current net worth stands at an impressive $800m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)

3. Tom Cruise ($600m)

Tom Cruise is one of the most popular and widely watched action stars in Hollywood today. The global superstar has successfully transformed from an actor in artistic films to one who performs death-defying, jaw-dropping, and eyebrow-raising action stunts in every movie—doing them all himself. His action films have given rise to the billion-dollar Mission: Impossible franchise, the Top Gun series, Jack Reacher, Collateral, Minority Report, Knight and Day, and many more. Tom Cruise’s current net worth stands at $600 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise)

4. Sylvester Stallone ($400m)

Just like his mate and on-screen rival, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone dominated the big screens of Hollywood during the 1980s and 1990s. From starring in the now-iconic Rocky movie series to creating the Rambo franchise, Stallone’s action moves are still praised by movie lovers today. He also starred in other action movies such as Cobra, Demolition Man, and Assassins, but his Rambo and Rocky franchises remain cult classics to this day. Stallone’s net worth, as of now, stands at $400m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone)

5. Jackie Chan ($400m)

This list is incomplete without Jackie Chan’s name. Chan, who was born in Hong Kong, came to Hollywood to revolutionize the action genre. In every movie he has starred in, he performed insane action stunts by himself, blending comedy and daring moves to entertain people all over the world. His uniquely thrilling action movies include The Karate Kid series, Rush Hour, Drunken Master, The Tuxedo, and others. As of now, Jackie Chan’s net worth stands at $400m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackie Chan 成龍 (@jackiechan)

6. Keanu Reeves ($380m)

Keanu Reeves joins Dwayne Johnson and Tom Cruise as one of the most popular modern action stars in Hollywood. His unique blend of dangerous stunts and martial arts brought a new flavor to the action genre. Reeves is the central character in two of the most successful action movie franchises today – John Wick and The Matrix. Reeves, although known for his modest and simple life beyond Hollywood’s glamour, has an estimated net worth of $380m.

keanu reeves as neo in #TheMatrixResurrections pic.twitter.com/MCaRSigBh6 — best of keanu (@bestofkeanu) December 9, 2021

7. Harrison Ford ($300m)

Harrison Ford is most notably known for his portrayal of the iconic Indiana Jones character on screen for several decades. The Indiana Jones action-adventure movies continue to be enjoyed by audiences worldwide, but he has also starred in several other notable action projects, including Star Wars, The Fugitive, and Blade Runner. Ford reprised the role of Indiana Jones in 2023 at the age of 81. His current net worth is $300 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Official Harrison Ford FanPage🔵 (@harrisonford_tohonor_official)

8. Vin Diesel ($225m)

Vin Diesel has established himself primarily through his lead roles in the Fast & Furious movies. Alongside Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel stands as one of the key figures in the franchise, and the duo is considered as one of the iconic action pairings on screen. He has also starred inthe XXX movie franchise as the character Xander Cage, but his role as Dominic Toretto stands as the most popular in his film career. Vin Diesel’s net worth is $225m as of now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel)

9. Chris Hemsworth ($130m)

Chris Hemsworth is a clear fan favorite when it comes to action scenes in his movies. He has made a fortune by playing the superhero Thor in the Avengers movies. However, his superhero role does not only define his action-packed film career. His Netflix film series Extraction is also widely popular, and he has played key roles in other action movies such as Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and Star Trek. Hemsworth’s current net worth is estimated to be around $130m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

10. Jason Statham ($100m)

Although not as widely popular as other action heroes on the list, Statham has nevertheless made a strong name for himself as a reliable action star who often flies under the radar when it comes to audience preferences. Besides starring in The Expendables franchise and The Meg, Statham has also appeared in Fast & Furious movies. Statham’s net worth stands at $100m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Statham (@jasonstatham)

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such fashion and lifestyle stories and updates!

Must Read: Top 10 Richest Wrestlers Of All Time – Guess Where Hulk Hogan Ranks?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News