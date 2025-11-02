The black comedy Bugonia, starring Emma Stone and directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, has benefited from the theater expansion on its second Friday at the box office in North America. It has witnessed a surge of 2,026 screens this weekend and has secured a place in the domestic rankings. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is reportedly the third collaboration between Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone. The movie features Jesse Plemons, Aiden Delbis, Stavros Halkias, and Alicia Silverstone in supporting roles. The critics praised the performances of Stone and Plemons. It premiered in the main competition of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival in August 2025.

How much has Bugonia collected on its 2nd Friday after the theater expansion?

According to the latest report on Box Office Mojo, Bugonia expanded from 17 to 2,043 theaters in North America this weekend. It collected a strong $1.8 million on its second Friday at the North American box office, including $700K from the Thursday previews. Due to the expansion, the film has experienced a hike of 456% from its limited Friday opening day. It has landed at #2 in the domestic box office ranking. The domestic total of the film is now $2.8 million.

How much is the film expected to earn on its second weekend?

Emma Stone’s film is expected to perform well on its second weekend at the domestic box office. According to industry trackers, the black comedy is likely to earn between $4 million and $5 million on its second three-day weekend. With that, it will move closer to the $10 million milestone, and the worldwide collection currently stands at $3.8 million cumulatively.

What is the film about?

Bugonia follows two conspiracy-driven men who kidnap a powerful tech CEO, believing she’s an alien plotting humanity’s destruction. As paranoia and reality blur, shocking truths about power, belief, and survival unfold. Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, the film blends dark satire with sci-fi suspense. The movie was released on October 24.

Box Office Summary

North America – $2.8 million

International – $1.0 million

Worldwide – $3.8 million

