Yes! Emma Stone started making some of the boldest, most unexpected career moves in Hollywood after her Oscar win. Instead of playing it safe, she leaned into the strange, the daring, and the totally unpredictable, from bizarre period pieces to offbeat biopics and full-on experimental projects.

Each choice felt like a wild swing at the fences, but somehow, Emma kept knocking it out of the park. She embraced messy, complicated characters, chased passion projects, and proved she’s not just here for the trophies, she’s here to have a blast.

Let’s break down five of her riskiest, weirdest, and most wonderful post-Oscar career moves, and why Emma Stone remains one of the gutsiest queens in the game.

Cruella (2021)

In Cruella, Emma Stone didn’t just step into the iconic black-and-white heels of one of Disney’s most notorious villains, she absolutely owned them. Twirling through the punk-rock chaos of 1970s London, Emma turned what could’ve been a cartoonish origin story into a fierce, fabulous character study. Audiences weren’t just watching Cruella de Vil be born; they were witnessing Emma Stone fully unleash her chaotic fashion diva era, and it was glorious.

The film blended high fashion, rebellion, and a whole lot of eyeliner, with Emma delivering a performance that was equal parts wicked, witty, and weirdly relatable. Critics praised her for bringing surprising heart and bite to the role, while Cruella itself raked in awards for its jaw-dropping costumes and style.

Worldwide, the film grossed $233M proving that Emma could carry a blockbuster on sheer charisma and killer outfits alone, per Box Office Mojo. Even as the world wobbled post-pandemic, Cruella wasn’t just another credit on her resume, it was a wild, glitter-smeared reminder that Emma Stone can transform even the most infamous villain into the ultimate antihero icon.

Poor Things (2023)

Poor Things wasn’t just a film; it was Emma Stone’s wild, unpredictable leap into a new realm of eccentricity. As Bella Baxter, a resurrected woman with the mind of an infant and a thirst for life’s pleasures, Emma gave us a performance that was equal parts chaotic and captivating. The film itself, a twisted blend of dark comedy, romance, and philosophical musings, cemented its place as one of 2023’s most bizarre but brilliant creations.

Emma’s portrayal of Bella, with her childlike wonder and unapologetic pursuit of pleasure, wasn’t just an acting job; it was a full-on transformation. Critics couldn’t get enough of her, and Emma snatched up awards left and right, including a Best Actress win at the Academy Awards, the Golden Globes, and the BAFTA. The movie’s success at the box office ($117 million!) was just the cherry on top, as per Box Office Mojo. Poor Things didn’t just push Emma’s career into a new, fearless territory, it proved she could handle any role, no matter how strange or complex.

Kinds of Kindness (2024)

Kinds of Kindness is a disturbing yet hilariously twisted anthology that takes viewers on a trip through three bizarre stories, each more absurd than the last. Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and starring Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, and Willem Dafoe, this black comedy-drama pushes the boundaries of human decency with its caustic wit and unsettling scenarios.

The film’s triptych format is as unsettling as it is brilliant, whether it’s a man spiraling into madness over the control of his life, a police officer’s paranoid obsession with his wife’s mysterious return, or a cult leader’s failed attempt to reanimate the dead, the narrative dances between dark humor and chilling absurdity.

Plemons steals the show with his performance, so compelling it earned him Best Actor at Cannes. While it’s not for the faint of heart, Kinds of Kindness delivers biting social commentary wrapped in grotesque humor. The film’s $16M box office success proves that even the darkest, most bizarre stories can find an audience, if they’re served with just the right amount of sardonic charm, via Box Office Mojo.

