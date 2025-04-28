The Shawshank Redemption didn’t just change the movie game. It had some seriously cool behind-the-scenes vibes. For starters, they brought in real ex-cons as extras. And trust me, they didn’t mess around with tardiness. Anyone late to set got fined. No slacking allowed when you’re making a classic.

The prison that made Shawshank so iconic was the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio, not Maine. This historic 1896 prison had seen better days before the filmmakers rolled in. It closed in 1990 after years of declining conditions, but its gritty history made it the perfect backdrop for the film.

Filming The Shawshank Redemption wasn’t all smooth sailing, though. The crew encountered a problem: most locals couldn’t make it as extras since they were working. So, they got creative and turned to the local halfway houses. That’s where they found their real-life ex-cons – and a few extras who had worked at the reformatory, including a former warden. Talk about adding some real-deal prison cred to the film.

But the weather wasn’t always kind to The Shawshank Redemption either. Bad conditions meant delays, and the crew had to play catch-up. They laid down the law to stay on track: anyone late to set got fined. It worked. They wrapped up filming ahead of schedule. Efficiency goals, right?

Steve Oster, one of the extras, reminisced about the downtime on set. Between takes, he played cards and even got a chance to meet Morgan Freeman. “Morgan Freeman is such an icon anyway, but that was the role in his career that helped it get even better,” he said (via Coshocton Tribune). No doubt about that – The Shawshank Redemption definitely gave Freeman’s career a huge boost.

The impact on Mansfield was huge. The film turned the town into a tourist hotspot. Fans can visit the Ohio State Reformatory and follow the Shawshank Trail, hitting iconic spots like Brooks’ bench and the Shawshank Oak Tree. Local businesses didn’t miss a beat, offering Shawshank-themed treats like “Red” wine and Shawshank Bundt Cakes. And who can resist a slice of Redemption Pie?

In the end, The Shawshank Redemption didn’t just create a legendary movie. It changed Mansfield forever – all thanks to a cast of ex-cons and a no-nonsense crew that got things done.

