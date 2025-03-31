When Babylon premiered in cinemas in 2022, excitement was at its cliff. Led by La La Land director Damien Chazelle, it features Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt. So, eventually, it seemed poised to smash. But instead of conquering the box office, Babylon struggled to enchant its audiences.

Critics were split, and ticket sales fell short. The film, packed with old Hollywood excess and frenzied storytelling, left many overwhelmed. Despite a star-studded cast and a humongous budget, Babylon grossed just $16 million in the U.S. and $64 million worldwide—far below expectations (via The Numbers).

Margot Robbie, however, hasn’t lost her devotion. She considers the movie may have a future comeback, comparing it to The Shawshank Redemption. It’s a movie that flunked on release but later evolved into a classic. Could Babylon follow the same path?

Everything about Babylon seemed built for success. The film explored the turbulent shift from silent films to talkies, capturing Hollywood’s early days. With an acclaimed director and A-list stars, it had prestige written all over it.

But then reality hit. Audiences didn’t flock to see it. Critics called it too long, too chaotic, and too overwhelming. The film’s extravagant style and three-hour runtime made it a rigid sell. Rotten Tomatoes scores weren’t promising either—57% from critics and 52% from audiences.

For a film with an $80 million budget, these numbers spelled trouble. Instead of being the cinematic event of the year, Babylon became a conversation piece about why big-budget risks don’t always pay off. Despite the lukewarm response, its actress remains puzzled. Speaking on the Talking Pictures podcast, she expressed her surprise at the film’s fete.

“I am still saying that. I love it. I know I am biased because I am very close to the project and I obviously believe in it, but I still can’t figure out why people hated it,” she said.

She then made a bold comparison. “I wonder if in 20 years people are going to be like, ‘Wait, Babylon didn’t do well at the time?’ Like when you hear that Shawshank Redemption was a failure at the time and you’re like, ‘How is that possible?’”

The 1994 prison drama, now considered one of the greatest films ever, was a box office disappointment when it premiered. Despite seven Oscar nominations, it didn’t take home a single award. Box office numbers were underwhelming, with just over $28 million in the U.S. (per The Numbers). But thanks to cable reruns and DVD sales, Shawshank found its audience and climbed to the top of IMDb’s all-time rankings.

Robbie’s hope isn’t entirely unsubstantiated. Some films take time to be fully appreciated. With streaming and new audiences discovering films years later, Babylon could see a resurgence. For now, it remains a film that divided viewers. But in Hollywood, second chances aren’t infrequent. Maybe, just maybe, Babylon will get its own redemption story—one that even Hollywood itself couldn’t script pleasingly.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Denzel Washington Scored His Biggest Payday Of $40 Million From A Box Office Disappointment

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News