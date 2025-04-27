Back in 2005, Tom Cruise dropped a surprising detail. He said he got his own ultrasound machine while Katie Holmes was expecting. He shared this during a sit-down on Barbara Walters Presents: The 10 Most Fascinating People of 2005 (per ABC).

“I bought a sonogram machine,” the Hollywood hunk said. Cruise, then 43, and Holmes, 26, had gone public with their relationship in April 2005. Just two months later, they were engaged. By early October, news broke that Holmes was expecting.

During the interview, Cruise mentioned they hadn’t found out the baby’s gender yet and were doing the scans themselves. He also said the device would be donated to a medical center once they no longer needed.

These kinds of machines, usually found in hospitals and clinics, rely on sound waves to create images of the fetus. They’re normally operated by trained medical staff. Back then, reports said the machine cost anywhere from $25K to $200K. Cruise didn’t mention the brand or model he bought.

For Holmes, it was her first child. Cruise already had two—Connor, 10, and Isabella, 12—from his earlier marriage to Nicole Kidman. The couple’s decision to bring hospital-grade tech into their home wasn’t something many celebrities were known to do. Still, Cruise said it made sense for them and confirmed the device would be passed on to a hospital after the baby’s birth.

The couple’s wedding plans were also briefly discussed in the same interview. Cruise said they were aiming to tie the knot in summer or fall 2006 but hadn’t locked in a date. The couple tied the knot in November 2006 during a ceremony in Italy. Six years later, in 2012, they called it quits.

At the time, Cruise and Holmes were already getting nonstop media attention. The press had nicknamed them “TomKat,” and every move they made was tracked closely. The ultrasound machine story only added to the fascination surrounding them. It stood out as one of the more unusual choices made during a high-profile Hollywood romance.

In 2025, nearly 20 years later, the incident still comes up when fans look back at Cruise’s headline-making moments. The story is often revisited as a snapshot of how the couple’s private life played out in public.

While the idea of doing sonograms at home may not have caught on with most people, it reflected just how closely involved Cruise wanted to be during the pregnancy. And though the couple’s marriage didn’t last, the machine story remains a part of their public history—one that still gets attention decades later.

