The Godfather franchise, like all great gangster stories, is steeped in violence, but beneath the bloodshed lies a story rich with soul. It forces us to confront uncomfortable questions: Death, destruction, what were they all for? What did these characters truly achieve before they met their end? What were their final thoughts as life slipped away? In the end, there is a timeless question: after all the blood spilled and all the battles won, what does it mean to live a good life?

When we compare the deaths of two Godfathers from the franchise, Vito Corleone, who established the empire, and Michael Corleone, who expanded the empire and attempted to bring the business toward legitimacy, we can trace both of their lives and deaths to justify the headline.

On the surface, and even from a medical standpoint, both men died peacefully of natural causes. Despite having powerful enemies, neither was brought down by violence. Yet, their deaths are worlds apart. Vito Corleone died while playing with his grandchild in a garden. Although he had experienced the grief of losing a child and feared for the future of his family, he died surrounded by love.

On the other hand, Michael Corleone had achieved financial success and destroyed his enemies, but in the process, he lost what Vito had valued above everything else: family. In the end, Michael achieved most of his goals but had no one to share his success with. For the most part, he managed to legitimize the Corleone business empire and willingly stepped down as Godfather, handing over power to his nephew. Some parts of the business still operated in the shadows, but he had done his best.

Michael died alone, with no one by his side. He had nothing to be happy about; in fact, he had every reason to be sorrowful in the final days of his life. He had lost almost everyone he loved. His daughter died in his arms, killed by a bullet meant for him. His son wanted nothing to do with him. Meanwhile, although Vito had lost his firstborn son, he still had three children and an adopted son. He left this world surrounded by the family he cherished most.

What more could a man, burdened by the weight of so much bloodshed, dare to hope for?

