Black Phone 2 dominated the North American box office over this Halloween weekend. It has been a disappointing October, but at least The Black Phone sequel topped the charts this weekend, which helped it move closer to beating a Final Destination hit’s global haul. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It had been in cinemas for two weeks and, by the end of its third weekend, managed to hit the $100 million milestone at the worldwide box office. The horror sequel has surpassed The Accountant 2 and The Naked Gun at the box office this weekend. It is less than $1 million away from beating Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans starrer Materilists’ global haul.

How much has the film gained so far worldwide?

This Halloween weekend, Black Phone 2 emerged at #1 in the domestic box office rankings, earning $8.3 million on its third weekend. Internationally, the film has collected over $43.25 million after seventeen days of release, and with that, the worldwide collection has crossed $100 million. The global total now stands at $105.03 million. The Black Phone sequel is on track to enter the top 30 highest-grossing films of the year worldwide, as per Box Office Mojo.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $61.8 million

International – $43.2 million

Worldwide – $105.0 million

On track to beat the OG Final Destination movie’s global haul!

The Black Phone Sequel is on track to beat the OG Final Destination film at the worldwide box office. The original Final Destination is a cult classic that set a high standard for supernatural horror at the box office. It was released in 2000 and was one of the genre’s biggest breakout hits of its era. The film collected $112.8 million at the worldwide box office, and The Black Phone sequel is less than $10 million away from beating this cult classic. It will mark Black Phone 2 as a modern genre success that can stand alongside early-2000s horror staples.

Therefore, beating Final Destination would not just be about numbers, but a symbolic passing of the torch from a classic millennium horror franchise to a modern one, defining the current decade.

Directed by Scott Derrickson, Black Phone 2 was released on October 17. It features Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, and Jeremy Davies in the key roles.

