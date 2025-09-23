Crunchyroll has stirred excitement and a bit of frustration among fans with the latest update on Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Parts 2 and 3. No anime movies have ever carried this level of anticipation, and every word from the studios is dissected by the fanbase. While there is still no official release date, Crunchyroll’s CEO, Rahul Purini, shared some insights about the sequels, though it wasn’t the news many were hoping for.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 & 3 Release Dates

During an interview celebrating the massive success of Part 1 in North America, Purini explained that the next two films are still in the planning stage when it comes to release dates. He clarified that Aniplex and Ufotable have not decided when the sequels will hit theaters.

“Well, we’ve announced that it will be a trilogy of movies, but our partners at Aniplex and Ufotable haven’t decided on dates yet. But look, there’s definitely urgency for all of us to bring more Demon Slayer to fans as soon as we can — because we know the urgency is there among the fanbase,” he said, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The wording is important here as it does not mean that the dates have not been revealed yet; they simply have not been set.

Crunchyroll Highlights Urgency For Fans

The detail hints that the studios are carefully weighing the best timing for two follow-ups to the highest-grossing anime movie of all time. Fans have speculated 2027 and 2029 as likely release years, but the uncertainty from Crunchyroll and its partners shows nothing is finalized.

Beyond that, Purini emphasized urgency. Infinity Castle is already a cultural milestone, and the demand for more Demon Slayer is undeniable. Until the dates are locked, the streaming and production teams are limited in what they can announce.

Likely Release Windows For Demon Slayer Sequels

As of now, two likely scenarios stand out. The movies could be released in 2026 and 2027, following Demon Slayer’s trend of at least one new anime season every year since 2021. However, with no official Part 2 date, it seems unlikely the films would come so close together. The staggered releases make more sense, giving the production team enough time to maintain the high quality that made Part 1 successful.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has redefined anime cinema, and fans are ready to cheer once Parts 2 and 3 finally arrive. For now, the latest comments from Crunchyroll suggest that the conclusion of Tanjiro’s story may take a little longer, keeping anticipation high and expectations even higher.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Trailer

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc Cleared For Indian Release With A Certification & No Cuts Amid Global Acclaim

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News