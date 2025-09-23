The finale of season three of The Summer I Turned Pretty featured what everyone knew would happen. Conrad flew to Paris and spent time with Belly, after which she finally chose him and expressed her undying love for him. The two reunited, and the last scene saw them at the beach house.

In other news, Amazon officially announced that their story would end with a movie instead of a fourth season. Jenny Han, the author of the novels on which the show is based, and the showrunner of the series, also spoke about filming fake scenes to keep the audience guessing the final ending.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3: Fake Paris Scenes Filmed To Mislead Fans About Belly & Conrad’s Ending

During a conversation with People, Jenny confirmed that a few fake scenes were filmed in public “to throw off the fans.” She added, “Because I felt that, if Gavin never showed up in Paris, then it would be really obvious what the ending was.” This was in regard to the leaked fan videos on social media.

Even though the majority of the viewers knew the story was always Belly and Conrad’s, the fake scenes did confuse some viewers into believing the ending could be different. The clips saw Belly and Jeremiah’s characters in Paris. “We were lucky that he could come and do that for us,” Jenny said.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3: Lola Tung & Christopher Briney On Belly & Conrad’s Ending

This was in reference to Gavin Casalegno, the actor who plays Jeremiah. Meanwhile, Lola Tung, who plays the main character, Belly, mused, “I think the Paris episodes are so necessary to her growth and well-being. She’s created a really beautiful life for herself here,” referring to self-discovery.

“And I think it’s fun for Conrad to also see Belly in that new way,” she felt. Christopher Briney, who plays the other main character Conrad, found the ending fulfilling. “To that point that, in my mind, was always the end of this character’s arc, you know? It’s like, this is where he earns it,” he stated. As for where season three concluded, everyone’s arcs, Belly and Conrad ended up together after choosing one another again. Jeremiah got with Denise, while Steven and Taylor also found their way back to each other.

The upcoming film will conclude the story of these characters and will serve fans what Belly and Conrad’s lives look like after getting back together. The much-awaited wedding will be featured in the film, much to the joy of fans.

