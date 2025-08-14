Season three of The Summer I Turned Pretty has been chugging along well with a brand new episode each week, and six episodes in, there’s still a lot more to go with a total of 11 episodes as the story comes to an end. For the unversed, the show revolves around Belly Conklin and Conrad Fisher.

There’s also Conrad’s brother Jeremiah Fisher as the third wheel of their love story. Based on Jenny Han’s novel trilogy, the third season is based on the third and final book. Episodes five and six were recently released and fans have a lot to say about the scenes, the emotions and what they saw.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3: Fan Reactions to Episodes 5 & 6

Episode five became one of the most loved episodes of the whole series and is the highest-rated episode on IMDb. The episode was Conrad’s POV over the years and his struggles when it comes to losing his mother, falling in love with Belly over the years, and then losing her due to depression.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Summer I Turned Pretty (@thesummeriturnedpretty)

Belly then got together with Jeremiah, and they are now engaged. For more context, Jeremiah cheated on her twice, failed to graduate, and used Belly’s brother Steven’s accident to propose without a ring or going on one knee. He is also 20k in debt and left her alone to deal with wedding preparations.

There’s lot more about why the fandom is against this wedding that is bound to be a train wreck. Meanwhile, Conrad is there helping her through everything, even though it pains him to see her marry someone else, his brother of all people. But he keeps that aside as he wants her to be happy.

One user wrote, “Someone on tiktok just said jeremiah is the type of guy who would find it funny to shove cake in belly’s face at their wedding and yeah,” another said, “Jeremiah getting left at the altar in front of all of his dad’s business associates is peak comedy actually,” referring to the ending.

the summer i turned pretty episode 5 in a nutshell: conrad helping belly solving problems vs jeremiah being a problem — néa (@katstrend) August 6, 2025

For the unversed, in the books, Belly does not go through with the wedding and ends up with Conrad. Fans are waiting to see it happen in the show. Another user wrote, “The summer I Turned Pretty episode 5 in a nutshell: Conrad helping Belly solve problems vs Jeremiah being a problem.”

One viral tweet points out, “Conrad insisting on carrying the bike, running errands with her, pushing the cart for her, offering to pick up the wedding cake, choosing vases with her, finding solutions that are in her budget.. oh Conrad Fisher, you might not be the fiancé but you are the husband.”

conrad insisting on carrying the bike, running errands with her, pushing the cart for her, offering to pick up the wedding cake, choosing vases with her, finding solutions that are in her budget … oh conrad fisher you might not be the fiancé but you are the husband — ★ tsitp spoilers (@dowlark) August 6, 2025

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Real Housewives Of Miami: Is Season 7 Reunion Set To Be Historic? Guerdy Abraira & Alexia Nepola Reveal

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News