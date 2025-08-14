The previous episode of Days of our Lives witnessed EJ serving Marlena a subpoena. On the other hand, Cat returned the favor to Chad. Meanwhile, Sophia confided in Ari about the struggles she is facing. And then last but not the least, Belle went ahead and offered some advice to Tate and Holly.

With the trial heating up, things are about to get tense as the episodes inch towards a verdict and the viewers are excited to see it happen. Here’s what fans can expect from the August 14, 23025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama set in Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: August 14, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Xander defending himself to Sarah. The day Gabi and him kissed and Sarah saw it happen, things got out of hand. Sarah retaliated and kissed Brady in front of him, causing a fight between Xander and Brady. And if that wasn’t enough, an argument with Sarah.

To add to the piping hot drama, Gwen claimed she and Xander hooked up the night she came back to town. Sarah is reeling from this mess but that’s not all as Xander is ready to defend himself. Will he be able to prove that Gwen is lying? Is Sarah going to believe him after seeing him kiss Gabi?

On the other hand, Rachel throws a fit with Kristen. The trial has caused a lot of stress to the girl and she is going through a meltdown. She is being asked to testify against her cousin Johnny and she is scared this could land him in prison. How will Kristen calm her daughter through this whole mess?

Elsewhere, Chanel is willing to take the fall for Johnny. There’s so much pressure and uncertainty about the trial and Chanel is quite worried about Johnny. She realizes that she is willing to take the fall for Johnny. Will she go ahead with this idea? Will she pitch it to EJ to see his take on it?

When EJ confides in Gwen, how will things go? There’s a lot happening in EJ’s life and the personal life drama, family issues and the trial have been bleeding him dry. But is it the right decision to trust Gwen and confide in her? After all, she won’t think twice before using the intel against him.

And then last but not the least, Marlena admits a theory to Belle. Her chats and behavior have surely been suspicious. Does she know something that she has been hiding? When she opens up to her daughter Belle about a potential theory, is she confiding about who could be the real shooter?

