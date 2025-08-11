The previous week on Days of our Lives saw EJ throwing Belle under the bus by revealing their romance and asking for a mistrial. Gabi got closer to Xander hoping to get some intel that will help her and Tony take back the company. She also kissed Xander and Sarah saw it, leaving her shocked.

Sarah then kissed Brady in response, surprising Xander. The drama and the personal equations are quite muddled on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the August 11, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama set in Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: August 11, 2025

The first episode of the week features Belle ripping into EJ. After all, he did embarrass and betray her in public. During the trial, EJ revealed they were both romantically involved which is why there was a conflict of interest. She was left baffled and in disbelief at the act by the man she was intimate with.

Belle is done with him and she is not ready to listen to anything he has to say. She rightfully rips into him for the betrayal and it might just be the end of the road for their relationship. Will EJ apologize and manage to fix things or is this time to say goodbye? Meanwhile, Gabi admonishes Xander.

After she kissed him and Sarah saw it happen live, things escalated. Sarah then kissed Brady back and it led to Xander being left in shock and he then overreacted. Gabi is not down for this mess and did not like the drama that ensued later. Is that why she is admonishing him? How will he react to this?

On the other hand, Sarah apologizes to Brady. She may have kissed him all of a sudden after getting jealous seeing Gabi and Xander’s kiss but she may be feeling guilty about it. Is that why she is apologizing to him? She acted out of rage but she wouldn’t want to make him uncomfortable at all.

How will this change things between them? Elsewhere, Marlena takes on a new patient. Who could it be? Is it going to be EJ or maybe Sarah or even Xander? All of them have several problems in their lives they could need some reprieve from. And then last but not the least, Chad tends to Cat.

After the elevator situation, the two have gotten closer. And now that she is not feeling well, he is stepping up. Chad wants to be there for her and the two are actively bonding. How will their relationship fare? Stay tuned.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Fate The Winx Saga: Cast & Character Guide Of Abbey Cowen Starrer Netflix Adaptation

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News