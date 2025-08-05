The Bold Type cast are eager to reunite for a movie, as per a cast reunion and interview they gave to People magazine. The series originally premiered on Freeform in 2017 and ran for five seasons until May 2021. The Bold Type is available for streaming on Hulu and JioHotstar.

Based on the true story of Cosmopolitan editor-in-chief Joanna Coles, the series starred Katie Stevens, Meghann Fahy and Aisha Dee in leading roles. During their cast reunion, the three actresses spoke of their love for the show and how they remain close to this day. They also spoke of their wish to continue The Bold Type’s story with a movie, making it clear they would take the opportunity the moment it came.

The Bold Type Cast Wants A Spin-off Movie

Speaking of her desire to see a movie come to fruition, Katie Stevens had this to say:

“I’m just like, ‘We just need to get it out there that we want to do it and then have fans rally, Because there’s a lot of remakes of things happening and spinoffs of things, and I’m just like, ‘Let’s just do a Bold Type Hulu original movie or something!”

Katie Stevens also spoke fondly about the lasting impact the series has had on her career and her life, with her admitting to feeling some impostor syndrome when first meeting fans at conventions like ComicCon. After all, she hasn’t been a part of tentpole mega-franchises such as the Marvel Cinematic Universe or the DC Universe. However, her actual experience was rather heartwarming.

“The amount of people that came up to me and were talking to me about how much they love The Bold Type and how they are on their fourth rewatch with their best friend, that was just epic.”

Stevens has also bonded closely with her co-stars Meghann Fahey and Aisha Dee, which begs the question of what kind of show The Bold Type really was.

The Bold Type Is Based On A True Story

The Bold Type is inspired by the career of Joanna Cole, who had a breakout during her journalism career after she joined Hearst Communications and became the editor-in-chief for Marie Clarie in 2006. Another six years later, she’d become the editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan magazine, and her tenure during this period served as the basis for The Bold Type’s own premise.

The Freeform series follows the story of Jane Sloan (Stevens), Kat Edison (Dee) and Sutton Bradley-Hunter (Fahy) as they begin working for the fictional Scarlet magazine under the supervision of editor-in-chief Jacqueline Carlyle (Melora Hardin).

The series drew a dedicated fanbase over the course of its five seasons, with fans growing deeply attached to the lives of the Scarlet magazine crew. Given the cast’s enthusiasm for continuing the story with a movie, a formal announcement might not be too far behind.

