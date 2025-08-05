Shweta Tiwari is one of the most talented actresses in the television industry. She is popularly known for her roles in Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Main Hoon Aparjita, and Begusarai among others. As Smriti Irani returns as Tulsi in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, let’s look back at the time when Shweta Tiwari opened up on TV being illogical. Read on to know more.

Shweta Tiwari Shared Her Views On Unbelievable Twists And Turns

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Shweta shared her views on unexpected twists and turns in daily soaps. Talking about her experience while shooting for popular serial Kasautii Zindagi Ki, she shared, “We used to have episodes for the entire week ready. Suddenly, one day we reached the set, and we were informed we are shooting tomorrow’s telecast. I was like, ‘why are we shooting tomorrow’s telecast? Don’t we have everything ready for an entire week?’ I was told everything was scrapped, and Ekta had said, ‘Anurag (main lead of Kasautii) is dying. I was given my script and found it was all about Karwa Chauth, and suddenly Aparna killed Anurag. I asked, ‘Wasn’t Aparna a nice woman?’ But these were the kind of twists and turns we used to have.”

“Then once we had a scene where Aparna has kidnapped Prerna and she has died, and then in a random bar, there is this woman called Maya, who is a lookalike of Prerna, and she brings the bar dancer as the fake Prerna. I was like, ‘What? I have a double role? I am going to be a bar dancer?’ Then at the end, they revealed they were both the same person. I was like, What? How is it possible the same woman is in the hospital and then also dancing at the bar? These are the kinds of twists and turns that were introduced at the end moment,” Shweta added.

Shweta Tiwari Claims It Was All About TRP

Shweta further revealed the real reason for such sudden changes made in the show. She said, “It was all about TRP; every time Ekta felt the TRP wasn’t good, she said, ‘Kill someone.’ Every time the TRP was any less than 32, she used to be like, ‘TRP gir gayi kisiko maaro.’”

Shweta Tiwari Feels Daily Soaps Were Better Back Then

Talking about the differences in making TV serials back then and now, she says, “Shows were better back then. What are they even making lately? Nowadays, someone is randomly getting locked in a safe. Nothing they do today seems real. You can’t even relate to it. Even back then, we used to talk about losing Rs 500 crores randomly in a serial; they weren’t real, but still people could relate to those things. Lately, they are showing someone is getting bit by a snake, she still manages to survive. They are flying to the moon on a scooter. There are two people flying to the moon holding a kite. God knows what is happening. I can’t do all this.”

