Shweta Tiwari is amongst the most renowned names in the Indian television and film industry. She is best known for her roles in serials like Parvarrish, Begusarai, and Kasautii Zindagi Kay, among others. Additionally, she has participated in various reality TV shows, including Nach Baliye Season 2, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa Season 6. She also won Bigg Boss Season 4. However, her personal life wasn’t always easy. Let’s revisit the time when she reflected on her two failed marriages.

Shweta Tiwari On Being Cheated In A Marriage

In a conversation with Gallata India last year, Shweta opened up about her broken marriages and eventual divorce. She shared, “When you get cheated for the first time, it hits you. You cry, you feel, ‘God, why me?’ You try to fix it; you try to do everything possible to undo it. The second time when it happens, you will realize, this will never stop hurting; this is how it is going to be. When the third time you get cheated on, it stops hurting you. It stops having an impact on you.”

The actress added, “Now, when someone cheats on me, when someone hurts me, I don’t complain about it to them. I simply get detached. It’s in their personality to hurt me, and now it’s in my personality to not get hurt. I don’t give them that power anymore. And suddenly they realize, ‘Oh she has left.’ So far, I have witnessed whoever’s lives I have left and walked away they are regretting.”

Shweta Tiwari On Being Hesitant About Filing Divorce

During the same interview, Shweta Tiwari also shed light on her decision to file for divorce. “In my entire family, nobody had ever done a love marriage; I had. There were also caste problems that existed in our family, yet I had an inter-caste marriage. People had already started to taunt my mother and judge my marriage. On top of that, if I filed a divorce, it would have been a whole different thing,” she said.

“At that point in time, it wasn’t that I was not financially independent, but it was more of an emotional thing. I was worried about my daughter (Palak) not having a father while growing up. It was later that I realised that you can have a happy family only when you are mentally happy. It’s not a good upbringing for your child to be in a dysfunctional family. If two people can’t co-exist, it is better to part ways,” Shweta concluded.

More About Shweta Tiwari’s Marriages

For those unaware, Shweta Tiwari first married Bhojpuri actor Raja Chaudhary, and the duo had a daughter, Palak Tiwari, but they got divorced in 2007. She later married Abhinav Kohli, but the marriage did not last long, and they parted ways in 2016, having shared a son, Reyansh Kohli. Both marriages failed due to domestic violence, and she is a single mother to both children.

