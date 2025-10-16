Son of Sardaar 2 faced a slump in its third week of streaming on Netflix. The Ajay Devgn-starrer’s viewership peaked in the second week of streaming, but with new entries, it has dropped way below in the weekly top 10 list. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film was released in theaters in late July, receiving mixed reviews from critics. The sequel underperformed at the box office but found love on the streaming platform. However, it is now losing steam on the OTT platform as well and might not even be in the weekly top 10 next time.

Son of Sardaar 2 OTT verdict week 3

According to the latest data provided by Netflix, for the week of October 6-12, the viewership numbers dropped below the 1 million mark. It is in its third week of streaming and has collected just 900K views, declining over 85% from its second week of streaming, when Son of Sardaar 2 earned 6.2 million views.

The latest data also revealed that this Ajay Devgn-led movie has been watched for 2.2 million hours. The film has dropped out of the top 5 in its week 3. Son of Sardaar 2 is #10 in its third week of streaming among the top 10 list for non-English language movies. It dropped from the 4th rank this week.

Still trending in 8 countries

The film with an ensemble cast has been trending in the top 10 weekly lists of eight countries. However, the movie is not in the #1 position in any place. The comedy movie might even leave the top 10 in its 4th week of streaming.

Son of Sardaar 2 OTT Viewership Summary!

Check out the three-week viewership of the film, along with its viewing hours and global rank in that week, based on data provided by Netflix.

Week 1: 1.9 million views | 4.7 million viewing hours | Rank 5

Week 2: 2.6 million views | 6.2 million viewing hours | Rank 4

Week 3: 0.9 million views | 2.2 million viewing hours | Rank 10

Total views: 5.4 million views

What is the film about?

Jassi Singh Randhawa, a well-meaning but bumbling Sardar, arrives in Scotland to reconcile with his estranged wife. However, upon his arrival, he discovers that his wife has moved on and is now with a wealthy man. Determined to win her back, Jassi becomes entangled in comedic and chaotic events. The movie features Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles, and Ravi Kishan and Sanjay Mishra in supporting roles. Mukul Dev is also a part of the movie, his posthumous film. Son of Sardaar 2 is streaming on Netflix.

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for the films and shows that arrived on the platform.

