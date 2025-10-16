The previous episode of General Hospital featured Tracy getting some legal advice about Ronnie. Cody made a shocking discovery about Ric, while Molly confided in Dante about the same thing. Gio made quite an unlikely connection with Ronnie, and then, lastly, Brennan demanded some answers.

The drama, the secrets, the shock, the intel, the plotting, and the ideas are about to get real serious in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the October 16, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the hit daytime drama revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: October 16, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Jason making a confession. He was guilty of keeping the truth from her for a while, but it seems he has finally caved and confessed what he knows. It was time Jason told Carly that Brennan is not exactly who he claims to be and what he did behind her.

After all, it’s going to be a bombshell when she finds out that her boyfriend recruited her daughter Josslyn into the WSB months ago and kept it from her shamelessly. How will Carly react to this? Meanwhile, Anna comes to a startling realization. Is this in connection with the whole Drew shooting case?

Nina and Willow were recently arrested for the same offense, but Anna is unsure what to make of how things have panned out and the timing of it all. How will Anna and Dante deal with this alongside Chase? On the other hand, Felicia confides in Elizabeth. Is this about Nathan and Jams? Or about Maxie?

Elsewhere, Charlotte receives a warning. She visits her father, Valentin, who is in prison, but her mother, Lulu, is not happy about it. And she warns her that meeting him is not only risky but comes with consequences. What will Charlotte do next? Will she heed Lulu’s advice or remain rebellious?

When Cody gets a pleasant surprise, is this related to him finding Ric and Molly being ecstatic about it? Speaking of which, Molly and Ric share a reunion. She had been worried about her father ever since he went missing, but now that he has been found, she is elated and, frankly, quite relieved.

And then lastly, Brennan asks Valentin about Faison. When he keeps a condition in front of the WSB chief, what new drama is going to unfold? Stay tuned to General Hospital for more!

