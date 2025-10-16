The previous episode of Days of Our Lives featured Holly and Ari being reunited while Tate makes Aaron anxious. Sophia confessed the truth to Melinda. Johnny and Chanel worried about the adoption hopes. Lastly, Theo received support from Paulina, but not from Abe, regarding his plans.

The drama, the confusion, the lies, the confessions, and the confrontations are about to get heated quite soon. Here’s what the fans can expect from the October 16, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the popular daytime drama set around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: October 16, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Cat sharing her concerns with Rafe. Is this about her breakup with Chad? Or is she focusing on work to keep her mind away from the heartbreak? Her work for the ISA sees her getting intel to expose EJ, so are her concerns about that? How will Rafe respond?

Is she going to tell him about visiting the clinic? How will this help them reach their goal? On the other hand, Jeremy advises Chad. He came back to town only recently and has been catching up. Chad is in a pickle at the moment due to the breakup with Cat. His son, Thomas, is still angry with him.

The friction with his former mother-in-law, Jennifer, is also present. But will some advice from Jeremy help figure out this whole mess? Meanwhile, Leo confronts EJ. What could this be about? Is this related to the schemes EJ has been cooking, or is this really about Gwen, who is trapped at the clinic?

And then lastly, Alex and Stephanie celebrate. Even though Jeremy’s entry in their lives did cause some friction, considering he is Stephanie’s former boyfriend, that trouble has been set aside by the two. Alex and Stephanie are busy celebrating, but is this due to her book titled One Stormy Night?

Or is this about them moving in together and starting a new chapter of their lives and romance? How will this celebration change things for them? Will they come even closer together and strengthen their relationship? Will it last with Jeremy around, causing issues for them? Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives for more!

