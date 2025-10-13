In the previous week Days of Our Lives saw the paternity test results revealing that Tesoro is not Tate’s child. Meanwhile, Johnny and Chanel found out that Sophia is the one targeting them using Holly. Thomas threw a fit after finding out through Rachel that his father Chad was dating Cat.

The drama, plotting, confrontations, feuds, chaos, fun, and friction are about to intensify in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the October 13, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: October 13, 2025

The first episode of the week features Holly and Maggie facing a heartfelt parting. Frustrated and heartbroken over what is happening, Holly is all set to leave for Paris, and she is saying her goodbyes. It’s quite a tearful one with Maggie, but will she make it to the flight, or will Tate teach her first?

Meanwhile, Brady shares life-changing news with Tate. Once he figured out that Sophia was lying, he began investigating, and his efforts paid off. All of her lies are right in front of him, and now he knows that Sophia lied about the gender of the baby, the baby being adopted, and Tate being the father.

To be sure, Brady requested multiple tests, and now it’s clear that Sophia is the mother of Tesoro and Tate is not the father. And he cannot wait to tell his son about everything that he has uncovered. When Brady shares the intel with Tate, how relieved and shocked will he be?

Up next, Marlena questions Rachel. Is this about Kristen? Or is this about her being the one who told Thomas about Chad dating Cat? She has been evil and nosy the last few weeks, and it’s time Marlena questions the little girl about the surprising plotting she has been doing behind their backs.

On the other hand, EJ agrees to Cat’s request. What did she ask him for, and why did he agree to it? What is she hoping to gain out of this, since she is plotting with Rafe to expose EJ? And then last but not least, Chad and Jennifer clash. And it’s obviously going to be about his romance with Cat.

As if the condition imposed by Thomas wasn’t enough, Jennifer is now actively fighting with Chad over dating Cat. How will this argument fare, and will it get heated when Chad decides to defend his girlfriend? And what’s next? Keep watching Days of Our Lives to find out!

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates.

Must Read: Peacemaker Season 2 Finale Leaves John Cena’s Chris Smith Trapped In Salvation — Here’s How It Ties To The Future Of DCU!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News