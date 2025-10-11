It’s time for a new season of Southern Charm, and there’s bound to be more drama, cracks in equations, romances, and feuds. Season 11 of Southern Charm premieres on November 19, 2025, at 9 pm on Bravo. Here’s what stories the cast members have in store for the viewers this time around.

Southern Charm Season 11: Storylines To Expect This Edition

Only a few months after his publicized breakup from Paige DeSorbo, Craig Conover “is determined to embrace being single and focus on his growing businesses.” He might be a bachelor again, but in his attempt to move on, it is evident he is going back to his old habits which might cause trouble.

Austen Kroll “is beginning to have doubts about his future with Audrey after nearly two years together.” The friend group has spotted the hints “but their meddling antics aren’t exactly what Austen wanted.” Apart from it, his bond with Craig is also in massive trouble due to “long-simmering resentments.”

Shep Rose is over “his situationship with Sienna” and is now “focused on something more permanent, purchasing a new house.” But he seems to be stuck amidst the drama between Craig and Austen. And then when he gets “embroiled in a nasty rumor,” his friendships might actually be at risk.

Salley Carson is single and clearly interested in Craig now that he is single as well. But Austen has also caught her eye, and “the group wonders who she really wants,” all while “some of her important female friendships feel betrayed.” How will she navigate romance and equations this time around?

Venita Aspen is “struggling to make sense of her futile relationship with JT,” but has found a friendship with Salley. But the latter’s romantic interest in Craig may be a tipping point with Venita and Craig’s evident rivalry. Charley Manley is Salley’s friend and one of the two new cast additions this season.

“Her beauty, grace, and charm immediately catch Craig’s eye, which creates a jealous rivalry” between Charley and Salley. Madison LeCroy is expecting a baby girl with Brett, and the family is moving into their dream home. But with all the chaos in the group, she is just not letting any misbehavior slip.”

Molly O’Connell “continues to charm with her quirkiness” while focusing on her music career. “She struggles with a fear of singing publicly,” but she is the one who calls out Salley for not being a girl’s girl. Rodrigo Reyes is now engaged to Tyler, but “his honest opinions continue to challenge the group.”

Whitner Slagsvol is the other news cast addition this edition. He is a lawyer, Shep’s friend, and Craig’s former law school colleague. “He has a keen perspective,” which helps him “mediate group conflict” like a professional.

