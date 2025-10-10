Prime Video’s blockbuster coming-of-age romantic drama series, The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, has become a global phenomenon, attracting an incredible 70 million viewers worldwide within its first 70 days, including the week following its finale.

The season delivered 65% higher viewership than Season 2, continuing its upward trajectory for the second consecutive year. The series reached its peak during the finale premiere in mid-September, becoming the most-watched TV season ever among women aged 18-34.

Nearly 60% of its audience came from international markets, with particularly strong performances in the UK, Germany, and Brazil. During its launch window, the show also ranked as the #1 title globally on Prime Video, holding the top spot in over 140 countries.

How Music & Social Media Boosted The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Popularity

Music has been central to the show’s emotional storytelling, and Season 3 amplified this impact with 150 songs featured, including 13 by Taylor Swift and The Beatles’ Oh! Darling. The series’ musical influence reached a global scale, with streaming for featured artists increasing by up to 4,500% and sales surging by as much as 41,200%.

The show’s social media presence also reached new heights, amassing 915 million engagements, 48 billion impressions, and 2.8 billion video views, making it Prime Video’s most socially engaged series to date. Fans on TikTok and Instagram, including a rapidly growing audience in India, have embraced the series’ mix of nostalgia, music, and emotion, generating countless conversations and trends that highlight its strong connection with young viewers.

What Did The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Creator Jenny Han Say About The Show’s Success?

Reflecting on the show’s extraordinary journey, creator Jenny Han said, “When I first wrote The Summer I Turned Pretty 17 years ago, I could never have imagined it would resonate with so many people around the world and ignite such a passionate global conversation. To have the opportunity to take my books from page to screen, and to see fans embrace it with so much excitement, has been a dream come true.”

“I’m so grateful to everyone who worked on this show including our exceptional cast and crew, and to Prime Video for supporting this series and my vision. This summer has been nothing short of magical, and I can’t wait to welcome everyone back to Cousins Beach for the movie,” she added.

As the series continues to win hearts worldwide, it stands out as one of Prime Video’s most beloved international titles — particularly among Gen Z and millennial audiences, who strongly resonate with its themes of love, friendship, and self-discovery.

All three seasons of The Summer I Turned Pretty are now available exclusively on Prime Video.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Ginny & Georgia Season 4 Officially Begins Filming! What Can Fans Expect From The Hit Netflix Series?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News