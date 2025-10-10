Love triangles never seem to go out of style. Be it The Summer I Turned Pretty, which concluded with Belly choosing Conrad, or My Life With the Walter Boys, which is currently ongoing and sees the triangle between Jackie, Cole, and Alex. Here’s the cast and character guide of the show.

My Life With The Walter Boys: Cast & Character Guide

Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie Howard

Jackie is the main character of the show, who has lost her family in a car accident and is stuck in a love triangle between two brothers. She is drawn to Cole but is scared of how much he makes her feel. Alex is the safe choice, and she has a different kind of love and admiration for him.

Noah LaLonde as Cole Walter

Cole is introduced as the mysterious and troubled Walter’s brother, who loved playing football and was a quarterback, but an injury ruined all his plans. He has depth and emotions under the surface that not many know about.

Ashby Gentry as Alex Walter

Alex was introduced as the sweet, awkward, shy, and smart bookish nerd, but season two sees him in a completely different light and with more confidence.

Sarah Rafferty as Katherine Walter

Dr. Katherine Walter is a veterinarian and used to be the best friend of Jackie’s mother when they were in university. She became Jackie’s guardian after her parents passed away. She is fun and deals with a lot of responsibility, including her work, her family, and their life at the ranch.

Marc Blucas as George Walter

George is Katherine’s husband, who enjoys the ranch life he lives with his wife and kids. He also became Jackie’s guardian after her parents died in the accident. He struggles with finances and the monetization of the land.

Connor Stanhope as Danny Walter

Danny is Cole’s fraternal twin brother who enjoys theatres, movies, and performances of actors. He enjoys acting and waits to pursue it as a career.

Corey Fogelmani as Nathan Walter

Nathan enjoys playing the guitar and is quite empathetic. The musician of the family, he is openly gay and later gets diagnosed with epilepsy.

Johnny Link as Will Walter

Will is the oldest Walter sibling. He is married to Hayley and has hearing issues. He has a business degree, which he uses to help at the ranch.

Dean Petriw as Jordan Walter

Jordan is an aspiring wildlife film director and the third youngest sibling of the Walter family. He always has his camera with him and owns a pet snake.

Lennix James as Benny Walter

Benny is the youngest boy in the Walter family. He is energetic and always up to something or the other as the rest of the chaos continues to unfold.

Alix West Lefler as Parker Walter

Parker is the only sister of the Walter siblings and the second youngest in the family. She loves playing football and eventually bonds with Jackie despite being quite doubtful at her arrival on the family ranch at first.

Isaac Arellanes as Isaac Garcia and Myles Perez as Lee Garcia

Isaac and Lee are cousins of the Walter family who live with them because their mother left while their father is a soldier who has been deployed.

Alisha Newton as Erin

Erin is described as an ambitious, smart, driven, gorgeous, and competitive girl who is Cole’s former girlfriend. She then later starts dating Danny.

Ashley Tavares as Tara

Tara is the guidance counselor at the school that the Walter family goes to. She is kind and helps Cole and Jackie in their pursuit of their future.

Ellie O’Brien as Grace

Grace is confident but comes from a strict family background. She is a loyal friend to Jackie and later begins to find her own identity outside of her mother’s shadow.

Mya Lowe as Kiley

Kiley is Alex’s childhood best friend. She is responsible and has a strong work ethic. She knows Alex more than anyone else and can read him well, having known him since kindergarten. She later has a romance with Dylan.

Kolton Stewart as Dylan

Dylan is Cole’s friend and a member of the school’s football team. He starts growing romantically closer to Kiley during their meetings at the woodshop.

Natalie Sharp as Blake Hartford

Blake is a champion in rodeo riding who is hired by Katherine to help Alex learn Bronco riding. She is confident, smart, and tough, but with a major superiority complex about ruling a sport that is majorly male-dominated.

