My Life With The Walter Boys Season 2: Premiere Date & What To Expect

Season 2 of My Life with the Walter Boys will premiere on August 28, 2025, on Netflix. The first season of the teen drama aired in December 2023. It is based on Ali Novak’s novel of the same name. Melanie Halsall, the creator, teased that season 2 is bigger and better with intricate stories and big sets.

Jackie didn’t expect to move from a big city to a small town — or into a house overrun with brothers. My Life with The Walter Boys premieres December 7 pic.twitter.com/KuJ02oDDTT — Netflix (@netflix) November 20, 2023

“We found our feet with our characters, the actors really understand their characters now,” she added. Nikki Rodriguez who palsy Jackie the main lead revealed that the character is trying to figure out where she belongs.

“She’s definitely not trying to lose either side of herself, and trying to make sure that they could coexist,” she felt about the situation. Noah LaLonde, who is Cole, told Tudum, “It’s awesome to see this show received well and to have people escaping to Silver Falls with us because it’s a sweet place.

My Life With The Walter Boys Season 2: Returning & New Cast Additions

Many members of the season one cast are back including Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie Howard, Noah LaLonde as Cole Walter, Ashby Gentry as Alex Walter, Sarah Rafferty as Katherine Walter, Marc Blucas as George Walter, Connor Stanhope as Danny Walter as well as Johnny Link as Will Walter.

Other returnees are Corey Fogelmanis as Nathan, Jaylan Evans as Skylar, Zoë Soul as Hayley, Isaac Arellanes as Isaac, Myles Perez as Lee, Alex Quijano as Richard, Ashley Tavares as Tara, Dean Petriw as Jordan, Alix West Lefler as Parker, Lennix James as Benny and Alisha Newton as Erin.

Joining them are Ellie O’Brien as Grace, Kolton Stewart as Dylan, Mya Lowe as Kiley, Gabrielle Jacinto as Olivia, Jesse Lipscombe as Coach Allen and then last but definitely not the least, Nathaniel Arcand as Mato.

New additions include Natalie Sharp as B. Hartford, a champion rodeo rider who is confident, tough, smart and funny. “She has a bit of a chip on her shoulder about being a female in a male-dominated sport,” per description. Carson MacCormac is Zach, a handsome senior who is quite commanding.

Janet Kidder is Joanne Wagner, Grace’s old-fashioned and resistant to change mother. Riele Downs essays Maria, a flirty girl in Alex’s driver’s education class. Jake Manley is Wylder Holt, a rising bronc riding star.

My Life with the Walter Boys has scored an early Season 3 renewal! Season 2 premieres later this year. pic.twitter.com/jjw6R8USCf — Netflix (@netflix) May 14, 2025

