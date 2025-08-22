The previous episode of Days of our Lives saw Kristen pleading with EJ for more time to figure something out. Marlena distracted Rachel. Leo presided over the deliberations as the jury voted for the trial’s result. Then there was Brady who comforted Tate while Sarah encouraged Sophia to tell the truth.

With the culprit being revealed and the result out, things are about to get tense and interesting for the avid watchers. Here’s what fans can expect from the August 22, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: August 22, 2025

The final episode of this week features Johnny’s trial coming to quite an unexpected close. After weeks of testimonies, proofs and the final closing statements, the trial has come to an end. The culprit is Rachel but that’s something Kristen is not okay with revealing. EJ can’t help it though.

EJ prepares to reveal the truth. He recalled that it was his niece Rachel who shot him and not Johnny. Even though he wouldn’t want to see his sister’s daughter in this mess, he needs to save his son Johnny who was framed as the mai suspect. EJ cannot let his son go to prison at any cost.

This is why he informed Kristen about the truth and decided to reveal the truth to everyone. Kristne is obviously not okay with that. This will change the future of her daughter Rachel and she is not willing to let it happen. It was an accident and she will not let her girl’s life get destroyed due to it.

Is she going to take the blame for Rachel? Meanwhile, Brady questions Sarah. Is this related to his daughter Rachel? Or is this about that kiss between them that Sarah initiated after seeing Xander and Gabi’s kiss? Or is it something entirely else instead? How will Sarah respond to Brady?

And then lastly, Kristen asks Marlena for a favor. Is she going to ask her to take care of Rachel until she gets out of prison? It seems like that’s going to be her plan. Take the fall for her daughter, go to prison, serve the time and the return to normalcy to protect Rachel and the future she can have.

It doesn’t seem like EJ will have a problem with it considering all he wants is to save his son Johnny from going to jail. If it means Kristen instead of Rachel will take the blame, so be it. Stay tuned to know more details of it.

