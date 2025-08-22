Netflix has dropped its new political thriller Hostage, and the series has already picked up strong reactions from critics.

The show, released on August 21, 2025, throws audiences into the tense world of power and pressure, following a British Prime Minister whose husband is taken and a French President being pushed into a corner through blackmail. Julie Delpy and Suranne Jones lead the story, each stepping into roles that demand impossible choices.

HOSTAGE, a new action-packed political thriller starring Suranne Jones, is now playing on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/xKWVZUcd1J — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) August 21, 2025

Hostage Follows Netflix’s Political Storytelling Success

The series arrives after Netflix proved its strength with political storytelling in The Crown. That drama continued to collect praise throughout its run, even when audiences were debating its closing chapters.

Now, Hostage seems ready to capture viewers who appreciated The Crown’s handling of power, secrets, and personal struggles at the top. The early numbers and reviews suggest Netflix may have another strong title to keep audiences hooked.

Hostage Rotten Tomatoes Score

On release day, Hostage earned a highly impressive 88 percent Tomatometer score (based on 16 reviews) on Rotten Tomatoes, which is a figure that reflects the majority of critics recognizing the show as a success.

Kidnap. Blackmail. Unimaginable choices. Get ready for HOSTAGE, a new limited series starring Suranne Jones and Julie Delpy coming to Netflix 21 August. pic.twitter.com/0hbw4tUtZG — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) June 18, 2025

The critics have stressed upon several highlights of the show. Some have pointed out to the series’ fast pacing while others have noted the refreshing way it gives two seasoned actresses the space to play layered characters without turning them into symbols. Reviewers also praised how the series uncovers backroom betrayals and conspiracies that feel both familiar to the genre and engaging in execution.

Why Hostage Stands Out in Netflix’s Vast Library

Netflix’s library continues to grow at a speed that can overwhelm its audience. With so many options available, many subscribers often spend more time searching than watching, sometimes circling back to old favorites.

That is where Hostage comes in at the right time. A new series backed by positive reviews and an already solid Rotten Tomatoes score is an easy pick for anyone who has enjoyed Netflix’s political thrillers before. Instead of scrolling endlessly, subscribers now have a ready-made option with strong word of mouth and a cast built to deliver.

