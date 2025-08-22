The Morning Show has cemented itself as one of the most successful and popular Apple TV+ series of all time. The drama stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon and has three fully released seasons streaming on the platform. The fourth edition will premiere next month, and fans are excited.

Since it premiered in 2019, the show has received critical appreciation, fan praise and reception in terms of several Emmy Award nominations as well as wins. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming fourth edition of the show, which is inspired by Brian Stelter’s 2013 book Top of the Morning.

The Morning Show Season 4: Premiere Date & Episode Schedule

Season 4 of The Morning Show will premiere on Apple TV+ September 17, 2025. The premiere day will air the first episode of the total 10 and a new episode will be released weekly on the platform till the season finale.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Apple TV (@appletv)

Episode 1: September 17, 2025

Episode 2: September 24, 2025

Episode 3: October 1, 2025

Episode 4: October 8, 2025

Episode 5: October 15, 2025

Episode 6: October 22, 2025

Episode 7: October 29, 2025

Episode 8: November 5, 2025

Episode 9: November 12, 2025

Episode 10: November 19, 2025

The Morning Show Season 4: Returning & New Cast Members

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are back as Alexandra “Alex” Levy and Bradley Jackson. The two actors continue to remain executive producers of the hit show. Other returnees are Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison, Mark Duplass as Charlie Black, and Nestor Carbonell as Yanko Flores.

Joining them are Karen Pittman as Mia Jordan, Greta Lee as Stella Bak, Nicole Beharie as Christine Hunter, and Jon Hamm as Paul Marks. New additions to this season of The Morning Show include Aaron Pierre as Miles, William Jackson Harper as Ben, Boyd Holbrook as Brodie, Marion Cotillard as Celine Dumont, and Jeremy Irons as Martin Levy.

The Morning Show Season 4: What To Expect

Per the synopsis, “With the UBA-NBN merger complete, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives, and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America.” The description then concludes, “In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories, and corporate cover-ups, who can you trust? And how can you know what’s real?”

Season 4 of The Morning Show is set in spring 2024 and will feature events around two years after the events of the third season. Charlotte Stoudt is the showrunner and executive producer. Mimi Leder is the director and EP.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Apple TV (@appletv)

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Best Shoujo Romance Anime Of All Time — You’re Not Ready For These

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News