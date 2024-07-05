The Morning Show, with its incisive look into the inner workings of the fictional news network UBA, is set to return for a highly anticipated fourth season. The show received an early renewal in April 2023, months before the premiere of its third season and ahead of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike that put the production on hold.

Featuring Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy and Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson, the show first premiered in 2019 and has been a top performer on Apple TV+, earning more than 50 award nominations. Aniston won the SAG Award in 2020 and Billy Crudup won an Emmy Award in 2020 for his role of UBA president, Cory Ellison. As season 3 has wrapped, here’s everything you need to know about season 4.

The Morning Show Season 4 Release Date

The release date of The Morning Show Season 4 has not yet been announced but considering the current pattern of the release, we can expect a 2025 release for season 4. As season 1 premiered in 2019, season 2 in 2021, and season 3 in 2023, season 4 is likely to return in 2025. The filming of the show began in July 2024.

The Morning Show Season 4 Cast

The cast for Season 4 hasn’t been confirmed but Witherspoon and Aniston’s characters are likely to return, considering both of them are executive producers of the series as well. In addition to them, Crudup’s Cory Ellison, Duplass’ Chip Black, Lee’s Stella Bak, Karen Pittman’s Mia Jordan, and Nestor Carbonell’s Yanko Flores are also likely to return for Season 4.

As per Deadline, the newcomers will include Jeremy Irons and Marion Cotillard.

The Morning Show Season 4 Plot

The official storyline of The Morning Show Season 4 has not been released yet, but based on the finale of Season 3, the aftermath of the merger between UBA and NBN promises to be a central focus. Questions abound regarding job security and programming decisions, particularly for UBS’s flagship morning program. The season 3 finale hinted at Alex’s ascension to a more influential role within the media conglomerate, suggesting new dynamics and power struggles. Additionally, the fallout from Bradley’s controversial cover-up of her brother’s involvement in the Capitol insurrection is likely to resurface, adding further layers of tension and intrigue to the unfolding drama.

The Morning Show Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Apple TV+.

