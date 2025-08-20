Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Season 2 is still at the top rank in its second week. The series is one of the most popular shows ever to premiere on Netflix. Season 1 is also back in the weekly top 10 list on Netflix, increasing the viewership numbers. Keep scrolling for more.

The show debuted at #1 in its first week only, which was expected. People had waited for the show for a long time, so they did not waste any time binge-watching it. Its debut-week viewership is on par with that of Wednesday season 1. However, this is only part one of the second season, and the second part is scheduled to be released next month.

Wednesday Season 2: Part 1 OTT verdict week 2

Wednesday Season Part 1 has only four episodes and was released earlier this month. It earned a record number of views in its debut week, but in its second week, the views decreased by almost 42%. According to Netflix‘s data, Wednesday season 2 is the most-watched show on the streaming platform during the week of August 11-17. Jenna Ortega‘s show garnered 29.1 million views against 117.3 million viewing hours in its second week of streaming. It is at #1.

#1 show in 88 out of 93 countries!

The gothic series is still #1 in 88 countries in its second week of streaming. It is also #1 in the United States, Canada, Finland, Portugal, Thailand, and several other countries. The show remains in the weekly top 10 in 93 countries.

Wednesday season 2 OTT Viewership Summary!

Check out the two-week viewership of the series, along with its viewing hours and global rank in that week, based on data provided by Netflix.

Week 1: 50 million views | Rank 1

Week 2: 29.1 million views | Rank 2

Total: 79.1 million views

What does this mean for the show?

For the record, season 1 of Wednesday generated 60.3 million views in its second week, but the catch is that it was released with all eight episodes. This might be a reason for the second season’s slower growth. It is expected to change when part 2 of season 2 premieres on Netflix next month. Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 will premiere on September 3.

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for the films and shows that arrived on the platform.

