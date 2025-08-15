Wednesday season 2, part 1 was released on August 6, 2025, on Netflix. With its dramatic cliffhanger, the series left us hooked to know what is going to happen in the second half of the second season. Now, a trailer has been dropped, and it seems like we are back in the game. Tim Burton’s Wednesday is a dark mystery thriller that revolves around the main character, Wednesday Addams (played by none other than Jenna Ortega).

(Spoiler Alert) While at the end of part 1, we saw Wednesday Addams getting thrown away from one of the windows of Willow Hill by Tyler’s Hyde (suspected). She is now dangerously injured and has gone into a coma. But in the trailer, we see that she gains her consciousness, and everyone gets back on track to solve the whole scenario. If you have watched the trailer, these 3 things you shouldn’t have missed.

1. Wednesday Season 2 Part 2: Principal Weems Is Back

As the trailer opens, we see Principal Weems (played by Gwendoline Christie) saying, ‘Rise and shine, sleepyhead’ to Wednesday. She is as shocked as we are because in the last season, she had died. So how could she come back? Does this mean Wednesday is dead and she is in hell?

Well, no. It seems Larissa Weems will be Wednesday’s spirit guide, ‘Surprise!’ The creators of Wednesday have used Weems’ return most realistically, as they didn’t just undo her death in this season, but introduced her in a way that we never imagined. In the first part of season 2, we often heard Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta Jones) saying that Wednesday will get her spirit guide soon. And this is how she gets her.

2. Tyler Galpin Plotting A Murder Plan For Both Wednesday And Enid?

At the end of season 2, part 1, we saw Hyde escaping everyone. This means he is now living among the ordinary people. As we know, Tyler Galpin’s (Hunter Doohan) inner monster, Hyde, wants to kill Wednesday Addams. In this trailer, Wednesday can be seen discussing how Tyler can be plotting a murder plan for not only her but also Enid (Emma Myers). At this moment, we notice a small rift between the “best friends” as Enid blames Wednesday for Tyler’s escape. This heightens an extra tension.

3. Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Trailer Softly Teases Lady Gaga’s Presence

Well, if you didn’t pay much attention to the trailer, you might have missed Lady Gaga’s presence in the video clip. The makers didn’t bring her into the mix, but didn’t leave her out completely. They added a subtle tease of her voice in the clip. Almost at the end of the trailer, a voice can be heard saying, “Beware. There will be a price to pay.” Ah! The huskiness of the voice cannot be missed at all. Can’t wait to see her do the magic onscreen.

Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 is currently streaming on Netflix, and Season 2 Part 2 has been scheduled to release on September 3, 2025. Are you excited? Watch the trailer here:

