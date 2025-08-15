The Netflix original series My Life with the Walter Boys will release its second season on August 28, 2025. The show is based on a 2014 novel by Ali Novak and follows the story of Jackie Howard (played by Nikki Rodriguez), who has recently been orphaned. She subsequently relocates from Manhattan to rural Colorado to live with her new adoptive family, the Walters, who have seven sons and one daughter.

The first season of My Life with the Walter Boys was released on Netflix on December 7, 2023, and it ended with a love triangle brewing between Jackie Howard (Nikki Rodriguez), Alex Walter (Ashby Gentry), and Cole Walter (Noah LaLonde).

My Life With The Walter Boys Opens A New Chapter In Jackie’s Life

Season 2 will pick up right where the first left off, diving deep into Jackie’s (Nikki Rodriguez) tangled relationships with Alex (Ashby Gentry) and Cole (Noah LaLonde). After growing close to Alex, Jackie complicated matters by kissing his older brother, Cole — sparking tension and heartache between all three.

Now, Jackie must navigate the emotional fallout, attempting to mend things with Alex while setting boundaries with Cole — a task that proves far from easy. Alex still harbors resentment over how things ended, and Cole isn’t shy about testing where he stands with Jackie.

Outside of their love lives, both brothers face personal challenges. Alex is determined to conquer a risky new rodeo event, chasing the fame it could bring, while Cole struggles to adapt to life without football, leaving him restless and searching for purpose.

Meanwhile, Jackie’s journey will center on finding her true place in the Walter family — learning to belong despite the mistakes she’s made and the secrets she’s kept.

The Series Is Based On A Wattpad Novel

My Life with the Walter Boys began as a novel by Ali Novak, first published on the online platform Wattpad before being released in paperback and ebook formats by Sourcebooks Fire. The book was originally published in 2014 and later received a sequel, My Return to the Walter Boys, following renewed interest after the Netflix adaptation’s success. The series has been renewed for future seasons, with more episodes currently in development.

