The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Brooke, Ridge, and Eric being welcomed home after wrapping up their trip to Naples. On the other hand, Ridge was emotionally conflicted between Taylor and Brooke after the moments he shared with the latter during the Italy business trip.

The turmoil, the personal mess, and the friction are going to lead to a whole lot of drama, and avid watchers are waiting to witness it. Here’s what fans can expect from the August 14, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama series.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: August 14, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Taylor beginning to question Ridge’s emotional moment with Brooke in Italy. Now that her fiancé is back, she is happy to reunite with him, but it’s when Taylor finds out about the emotional moment he shared with Brooke that she starts questioning many things.

She thinks Nick’s plans to woo Brooke will help keep her away from Ridge in Italy. But she was surprised at the situation where Ridge saved Brooke after she fell off the boat into the ocean. Now, she has some questions about what went down when she was not around him.

How will Ridge react to Taylor’s confrontation? Will he use excuses or be honest about his recurring and exhausting dilemma? Will Taylor fight for Ridge, or will she realise that he has no respect for her and keeps going back and forth like he has done for decades on end in this love triangle?

On the other hand, Electra tells Will she’s ready to take the next step in their relationship. After he asks if she feels ready to get intimate with him, she makes it clear that she is hesitant and uncertain about it. Electra even discusses the whole matter with Ivy and tries to take some advice from her.

She clearly has feelings for him, but she wanted to figure out where she stood when it came to intimacy in relationships. Electra did not want to rush into something she might later regret. But it seems like she has now made up her mind and is ready to take that big step with Will in their romance.

Is it time for them to get intimate and take their relationship forward? Is Will going to be happy about her decision or will he ask if she’s actually sure?

