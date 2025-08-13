The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Bill and Liam share an exceptionally loving father-son moment, deepening their bond. This came after Grace’s truth came to light. Here’s what fans can expect from the August 13, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: August 13, 2025

The episode on Wednesday sees Brooke, Ridge, and Eric being welcomed home from Naples. The three went on a business trip to Italy, and the new fashion line from Forrester Creations was showcased in front of the gorgeous Italian backdrop as models wore the summery collaboration pieces.

Apart from the beautiful views and the stunning fashion, some sightseeing and many boats were involved. Be it the boat in which Ridge and Brooke enjoyed a ride at the start of the trip, or the boat that collided and led to Brooke falling off. Nick had planned to propose to Brooke on the boat.

But things did not go as planned, and when Brooke fell off the boat after the collision, Ridge jumped into the ocean to save her. He rushed to the place only after his father, Eric, told him about Nick’s plans to propose to Brooke. And now, after the Italian rendezvous, they are back home in Los Angeles.

The three are welcomed with smiles and happiness. Brooke is obviously too happy about how things unfolded in Italy. This is what she wanted: for her supposed destiny Ridge to come back to her. She begged, cried, and even tried to seduce him, but he refrained and got engaged to Taylor.

She was left shocked, but then the trip happened, and now things have gotten messy. Ridge is emotionally conflicted between Taylor and Brooke. And why wouldn’t he be? He has done this for decades without getting tired of the back-and-forth. He is engaged to Taylor, and he is happy with her.

But the incident in Italy definitely helped him realize his residual feelings for Brooke, which are fighting to come to the surface. What decision will Ridge make now? Is he going to stay with Taylor and get married to her, or will he break her heart and go back to Brooke like the spineless man he can be?

Will Taylor realize that something happened in Italy between Ridge and his ex, Brooke? Ridge has a history with Talyor and Brooke, but which way will he lean this time around after decades of this exhausting love triangle? Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful for more!

