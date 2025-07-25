The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Steffy and Liam bond over his near-death experience. Taylor suspected Nick was using the trip to Italy as a clear path to Brooke. Last but not least, Eric gave an emotional warning to Ridge about Brooke being his destiny.

The personal and family drama never seems to end on the soap opera, and fans are in for many complicated new emotions. Here’s what the audience can expect from the July 25, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: July 25, 2025

This week’s final episode features Finn getting in on the suspicion about Grace. The last couple of days have seen surprising things, but the most shocking was how Grace seemingly cured Liam of his terminal illness and brain tumor. Bridget and Finn are not sure what really happened.

But they are definitely suspicious of Grace and her recent behavior. She has been acting weird ever since she took one million dollars from Bill to supposedly perform some sort of miraculous surgery on Liam and cure him of the tumor. Will Finn be able to investigate and figure out the truth?

On the other hand, Taylor makes a suggestion to Nick about Brooke. The trip to Italy is on everyone’s mind. Ridge, Eric, and Brooke are leaving soon, and Nick has somehow found a way to insert himself into the situation. He wants to get back with Brooke and sees this as a massive opportunity.

After all this time, he wants to woo her and convince her to give their romance a second chance. Taylor has realized what Nick’s motives are, and she has a suggestion for him. What will she tell him, and will he take her advice? After all, her fiancé, Ridge, will be on this trip with his ex, Brooke.

It’s not an ideal situation for her, and she hopes Nick will be an obstacle between them and be successful in his mission to keep Brooke to himself. Lastly, Steffy gives Sheila hope. They might have never gotten along, but the circumstances have definitely softened their equation over time.

Be it Sheila’s attempts to defend Steffy and even save her life from Luna. Is this the start of a better bond between the mother and daughter-in-law? Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful for more!

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Gwen & Gabi’s Animosity Resurfaces, Susan Helps Johnny While Marlena Has A Health Scare

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News