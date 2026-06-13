The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Steve and Kayla supporting Stephanie. On the other hand, Alex tried to reason with Joy. Cat lied to EJ while Chad and Belle took Thomas and Charlotte to a baseball game. And lastly, Jada and Shawn addressed their growing feelings for each other.

From reminiscing and frolic to investigations and parties, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what the fans can expect from the upcoming week on Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the hit daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, June 15, 2026

The first episode of the week features Julie and Marlena reflecting on life’s challenges. EJ extends a romantic invitation to Cat. Is she going to accept or not? Paulina pressures Johnny and Chanel. Is this about her treatment? Belle and Chad are game to team up in search of answers. What’s next?

Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Stephanie wrestles with the choices she’s made. Is this going to cause her more trauma? Alex turns to Kayla for advice after Joy’s ultimatum. What path will he pick? Kate confronts Marlena. How will she reply? Holly, Tate, Ari, and Aaron enjoy summer fun at the Horton cabin. How will it fare?

Wednesday, June 17, 2026

EJ and Chad make each other jealous. Is this about Belle and Cat? Gabi tells Leo to back off. But will the latter listen? Is this regarding Javi? Philip apologizes to Theo. How will the latter respond? When Xander confesses to Johnny, is this about something professional, or is it personal instead?

Thursday, June 18, 2026

Holly and Tate’s romantic escape is interrupted. But by whom? Could it be Amy? Kristen warns Johnny while Rolf gives EJ good news about Lexie. A meaningful milestone brings mixed emotions for Abe and Paulina. Will this lead to turmoil? Lani and Theo rally around Chanel. What has she chosen?

Friday, June 19, 2026

The last episode of the week features Tate, Ari, and Aaron doing their best to cheer up Holly. Up next, Lani questions Kristen while Johnny tips off EJ. When Chad and Theo investigate the chessboard, will they find something? Lastly, Paulina encounters Abe and Lexie at the Juneteenth celebration.

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