The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Paulina taking extreme action for her daughter, Chanel. On the other hand, Theo supported Johnny. EJ and Xander sparred while Sarah surprised Holly and Ari with a special gift. And then last but not least, Kate came clean to her husband, Roman.

The drama, the confessions, the surprises, the romance, the chaos, and more are about to elevate in the coming weeks ahead. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 12, 2026, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the hit daytime drama based in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: June 12, 2026

The final episode of the week sees Steve and Kayla supporting Stephanie. The latter still isn’t over the terrifying ordeal where Owen kidnapped her and kept her captive. Stephanie’s trauma keeps resurfacing, leaving her scared most times. This fear led to her almost shooting Joy recently.

Thankfully, Joy is safe and was not harmed, but Stephanie is bound to be triggered because of this incident. Steve and Kayla are there for their daughter through this painful phase and will do whatever it takes to comfort her. Meanwhile, Alex tries to reason with Joy. But will he be successful?

Joy still cannot believe that she almost died at the hands of Stephanie, and she is not taking it well. Alex is trying to make her understand how his wife Stephanie’s trauma has affected her. But Joy is not going to let it go when her life is in danger. Even more so now that she has become a mother.

Up next, Cat lies to EJ. What is this about, and will EJ be able to catch on to it? He has been adamant about recovering some of his lost memories and figuring out how he knows Cat from before. On the other hand, Chad and Belle take Thomas and Charlotte to a baseball game. How will this fare?

Is this outing going to bring Chad and Belle even closer together? And then lastly, Jada and Shawn address their growing feelings for each other. Are they going to give their romance a second chance or just keep it casual?

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Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers (June 11, 2026): Xander Spars With EJ, Paulina Takes Action For Chanel While Theo Supports Johnny

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