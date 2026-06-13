Almost 25 years since the world was introduced to Elle Woods through Legally Blonde, the love for the character has only grown stronger. Reese Witherspoon is beloved for her portrayal of the fashionista lawyer in the cult film. And now it’s time to jump back into the past of the exciting character.

Prime Video is ready to dive into the high school life of Elle through their new prequel series. Fans are intrigued as they look forward to how the new-age portrayal of the iconic role will be and the glimpse they will get into the school life of the character. Here’s everything we know about the show.

Elle Season 1: Release Date & What To Expect From Prequel

Season 1 of Elle is all set to premiere on July 1, 2026, on Prime Video. The first edition has 8 episodes, and all of them will drop all at once in more than 240 countries and territories around the world. The prequel’s release has been timed to celebrate Legally Blonde’s 25th anniversary in July itself.

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Per the synopsis, the show shows Elle “as a fish in the tumultuous waters of high school where she encounters tricky friendships, forbidden romance, and questionable fashion choices.” Set in 1995, the series sees Elle’s bond with her family as they realize they can get through anything in their way.

It concludes, “With each challenge she faces, Elle grows closer to the Elle Woods we know and love today.” It is to be happily noted that Elle has been greenlit for a second season even before the first season premiered. Fans can rest assured that the eight episodes will not be the end of this new ride.

Elle Season 1: Cast Details Of Legally Blonde Prequel Series

Elle’s cast includes Lexi Minetree as Elle Woods, June Diane Raphael as Eva Woods, and Tom Everett Scott as Wyatt Woods. Apart from Elle and her parents, the cast includes Jacob Moskovitz, Gabrielle Policano, Zac Looker, Amy Pietz, Chandler Kinney, Brad Harder, and Chloe Wepper.

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They are joined by Danielle Chand, David Burtka, James Van Der Beek, Jessica Belkin, Kayla Maisonet, Lisa Yamada, Logan Shroyer, Matt Oberg, and Sharon Taylor in recurring roles throughout the comedy-drama series.

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