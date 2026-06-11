Enola may have been ready to tie the knot with Tewkesbury, but destiny had other plans. The detective is ready for another mission, albeit at a time she was not expecting. Enola Holmes 3 is almost here, and fans are ready to get back into the world of the mystery film. Here’s what we know about it.

Enola Holmes 3: Release Date

Enola Holmes 3 is all set to premiere on Netflix on July 1, 2026. The third film in the franchise sees Enola on a new adventure as she navigates “the island nation of Malta.” Her personal and professional dreams are all set to collide in a chaotic mess with a “tangled and treacherous” case on the line.

Detective by nature. Rebel by choice. Romantic by accident. Millie Bobby Brown is back in Enola Holmes 3. Directed by Philip Barantini. Premiering July 1. pic.twitter.com/folPKZ1lVl — Netflix (@netflix) June 9, 2026

This new case will trample “her plans to tie the knot” with Tewkesbury while she focuses on finding out the reason behind Sherlock’s disappearance. As per the description, “Enola heads to the altar to wed Lord Tewkesbury, she learns the distressing news that Sherlock has been kidnapped.”

The synopsis concludes that Enola “is immediately on the case” while she also grapples “with her complicated feelings around marriage.” It remains to be seen how she will solve this case, track Sherlock down, and ensure that her love life and potential marriage do not end up in flames because of it.

Enola Holmes 3: Cast Details Of Millie Bobby Brown & Louis Partridge Film

Cast members are Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes, Louis Partridge as Earnest Augustus Tewkesbury, Himesh Patel as Dr. John Watson, Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes, Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes, and Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Mira “Moriarty” Troy. Who are you excited for?

There goes the bride… The ENOLA HOLMES 3 trailer drops tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/uSyuN22LvY — Netflix (@netflix) May 26, 2026

The first film of the Enola Holmes franchise was released in September 2020, while the sequel came out in November 2022. And now the upcoming third film will be out in July 2026. Is Enola going to marry or not? Will she be able to find Sherlock? Find out when it’s time to head back into the chaos.

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