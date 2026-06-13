Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam) has been struggling to make an impact at the box office. It is now in the last leg of its theatrical run but has recovered only 64% of its budget so far. Scroll below for the day 37 update!

Krishnavataram Box Office Collection Day 37

According to estimates, Krishnavataram Part 1 collected just 5 lakh on day 37 at the Indian box office. Word of mouth is lukewarm, and footfalls have been further impacted by competition from Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Bhooth Bangla, and other releases.

The total earnings in India stand at 38.51 crore net after 37 days. The devotional drama will conclude its box office journey within the 40 crore mark, as the 9th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. Including taxes, its gross total reaches 45.44 crore.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 13.52 crore (8 days)

(8 days) Week 2: 11.20 crore

Week 3: 7.83 crore

Week 4: 4.77 crore

Week 5: 1.14 crore

Day 37: 5 lakh

Total: 38.51 crore

Only 64% budget has been recovered!

Made on a budget of 60 crore, Krishnavataram Part 1 has recovered only 38.51 crore net so far. This means it has recovered only about 64% of the total investments. Hardik Gajjar’s devotional drama is still 14.56 crore short of even breaking even.

The collections have dropped to 5 lakh daily, and with fresh competition from Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata and Main Vaapas Aaunga, the screen count has further reduced. There’s barely any hope left. Siddharth Gupta, Sushmitha Bhat, Nivaashiyni Krishnan, and Sanskruti Jayana starrer will likely wrap up as a losing affair.

Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam) Box Office Day 27 Summary

Budget: 60 crore

India net: 38.51 crore

Budget recovery: 64%

India gross: 45.44 crore

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