In the previous episode of Days of Our Lives, Xander allowed Sarah to see Victoria despite their feud. Tony made an offer to Gabi to take control of the DiMera company back. On the other hand, Holly and Ari confronted Doug about his debts and how they put their lives in danger.

And last but not least, Sophia stunned Brady and Tate by telling them she delivered an adopted baby girl. Here’s what fans can expect from the July 24, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama series based in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: July 24, 2025

The episode on Thursday features EJ having a session with Marlena. He is the one who will represent his son Johnny at the trial. Meanwhile, Belle will be the prosecutor. Regardless, both want the same thing: for him to be proven not guilty. After all, Johnny is EJ’s son but also Belle’s nephew.

Before the trial starts, Belle advises EJ to indulge in a hypnosis session with her mother, Marlena. Will this help him remember some key details from that night? Is this going to go in favor of Johnny while he is being accused of attempted murder of his father, despite claiming he is innocent?

On the other hand, Gwen makes a shocking discovery. She came back to town and was instantly involved in drama. Apart from her catchups and all the reunions around town, she has been actively causing a little chaos and making big decisions. What discovery has she made? Will it halt her path?

Elsewhere, Paulina shares her worries with Abe. She might be the mayor of the town, but she is worried for Johnny, who happens to be her son-in-law. Paulina is too concerned about what the result of the trial might be and how it will affect her daughter Chanel, who is married to Johnny. Will Abe give her comfort?

It’s a tough situation to be in, but Abe knows how to help his wife feel better. The two have to remain strong through this turmoil, not just for Chanel but also for Johnny. Last but not least, Johnny’s trial begins. After a long wait, the day is here. The courtroom battle is beginning, and it’s time.

While some are scared and worried, others are confident and make sure everything falls in place. How exactly will this go? Will it lead to some big revelations? Will Johnny be proven guilty or innocent of the said crime? Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives to find out!

