The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Brady supporting Tate while Melinda hatched a new scheme with Sophia. On the other hand, Kayla was fed up with EJ’s antics. Sarah worried about her custody battle with Xander. And last but not least, Stephanie freaked out on her boyfriend, Alex.

The drama is about to ignite with the EJ courtroom battle almost here, and another custody battle brewing when it comes to Victoria. Here’s what fans can expect from the July 23, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the hit daytime drama set in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: July 23, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Xander finally allowing Sarah to see Victoria. The two have been fighting like cats and dogs for a while, so this is a nice change. Will they be able to get to an understanding for the sake of their daughter? Or will their marriage continue to split apart even further?

Especially with a custody battle on the horizon. On the other hand, Tony makes an offer to Gabi. All he wants is to get DiMera Enterprises back, and that can only happen if he manages to fool the Kiriakis brothers. For that very cause, he is making an offer to Gabi. But will she accept it or not?

And what exactly is the offer? How will it help Tony get control back on the company? Meanwhile, Holly and Ari confront Doug. They are back home safe from the kidnappers but anything could have happened when they were held captive at a warehouse. And this was all because of Doug.

It was his debt that put them in danger, and they are not having any of that. When the girls confront Doug, how will he respond? Will the confrontation get heated? especially since Ari and Doug even got intimate, and he hid the truth from her. Is this the end of whatever bond they had been forming?

Lastly, Sophia stuns Brady and Tate. She recently gave birth to her and Tate’s baby boy and dropped him off at the fire station. She then goes over to Melinda, and the two cook up schemes to keep the huge truth hidden. Sophia even lies to Tate and tells him that she gave birth to a baby girl.

In addition, she claimed the adoptive parents were there when she gave birth and took the baby home. How many more lies will she spin? Is Tate going to be able to figure out the web of deceit Sophia has been spinning?

